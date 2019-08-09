7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Elle Fanning and Greta Gerwig star in “20th Century Women.” source A24

Each week, INSIDER rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix over the weekend.

This weekend, we recommend watching 2016’s “20th Century Women” and the 2008 satire “Burn After Reading,” which features Brad Pitt in a standout comedic role.

There’s also plenty of Netflix originals to choose from, like “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.”

There’s hundreds of titles to sort through on Netflix, but INSIDER is here to help you figure out what to watch. Each week, we’re compiling our favorite movies ( and TV shows) that are perfect for streaming on Netflix over the weekend.

You can never go wrong with a Netflix original film, especially one like “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile,” which stars Zac Efron as the serial killer Ted Bundy.

In addition to Netflix originals, there’s also plenty of must-see classics available to stream, like “Burn After Reading,” which stars Brad Pitt as a dimwitted gym employee who tries to outsmart the CIA.

Here are seven great movies you should watch on Netflix this weekend.

“20th Century Women” features an all-star cast of Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, and Elle Fanning.

caption Annette Bening received rave reviews for her performance in “20th Century Women.” source A24

Netflix description: “In 1979, single bohemian mom Dorothea, hoping to help her teen son find his place as a man, asks two young women to share their lives with him.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 89% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 74%

Fans of strong female leads should definitely check out “20th Century Women,” a 2016 film that features a powerhouse cast of Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, and Elle Fanning.

In addition to its stellar actors, the film is also heartwarming and emotional, especially in the scenes involving Bening’s on-screen son. It’s also an engaging portrait of feminism in the late 1970s.

The film was nominated for numerous awards, and Bening especially was praised for her performance in the film.

Brad Pitt gives a memorable comedic performance in the 2008 film “Burn After Reading.”

caption The Coen brothers directed Brad Pitt in “Burn After Reading.” source Focus Features

Netflix description: “In this tale of poorly executed espionage, an ousted CIA official loses his memoir to moronic gym employees, who use it to try and turn a profit.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 64%

While Brad Pitt is known for his serious roles, in “Burn After Reading,” the actor gives a standout comedic performance as an idiotic gym employee who tries to blackmail a former CIA analyst.

George Clooney, Frances McDormand, and Tilda Swinton also star in the dark comedy.

“Glow: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” is the perfect primer for the new season of the Netflix show.

caption The documentary “Glow: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling” was released several years before the Netflix show of the same name. source Connell Creations/Window Pictures via Netflix

Netflix description: “This engaging documentary chronicles the 1980s phenomenon ‘The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,’ which elevates its female grapplers to star status.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: n/a

Audience score: 76%

Fans of the Netflix show “Glow” might want to check out this documentary before watching the third season of the TV series, which premieres on August 9.

The doc provides some fascinating insight into the iconic ’80s wrestling show that was truly one-of-a-kind, and is a must-watch for anyone even remotely interested in the world of women’s wrestling.

Zac Efron is chilling as serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.”

caption Zac Efron gives a memorable performance as Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile.” source Brian Douglas/Netflix

Netflix description: “Single mother Liz falls for Ted Bundy and refuses to believe the truth about his crimes for years. A drama based on a true story.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 55%

Audience score: 59%

While the film as a whole received mixed reviews, Zac Efron’s performance as the sociopathic serial killer Ted Bundy makes the film worthwhile. Efron perfectly portrays the mix of charm and sinister violence that made Bundy famous and does an excellent job of bringing the serial killer to life.

The second season of David Fincher’s “Mindhunter” – which focuses on a pair of FBI agents profiling serial killers – is set to be released on the streaming service next week, now’s a good time to get acquainted with one of the most famous murderers, ever.

1989’s “Heathers” is a cult-classic black comedy starring Winona Ryder.

caption Shannen Doherty appears in “Heathers,” along with Winona Ryder. source “Heathers”/New World Pictures

Netflix description: “Veronica hates the girls in her popular clique. Enter mysterious newcomer J.D., who offers her the perfect solution to end their social tyranny.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 84%

If you’re someone who hasn’t seen the ’80s cult-classic “Heathers,” you should definitely change that this weekend.

The film is a dark comedy as well as an irreverent social commentary on the high school hierarchy and stars Winona Ryder in one of her more memorable roles.

Shannen Doherty and Christian Slater also have roles in the film, making it a must-watch for any die-hard ’90s fans as well.

“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour stars in the Netflix mockumentary “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster Frankenstein.”

caption David Harbour plays a fictionalized version of himself in “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “When actor David Harbour finds lost footage of his father’s disastrous televised stage play of a literary classic, he uncovers shocking family secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 82%

Audience score: 65%

Feeling the “Stranger Things” withdrawals? Netflix’s mockumentary “Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” stars David Harbour, known by most as Hopper on “Stranger Things.”

Harbour’s role in the mockumentary is a lot different than his “Stranger Things” turn, but he still gives a funny, memorable performance as an over-the-top actor.

“Sex and the City: The Movie” is a must-watch for fans of the original show.

caption Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker star in “Sex and the City: The Movie.” source Warner Bros.

Netflix description: “In this big-screen continuation of the hit series, Big proposes to Carrie, but the groom’s cold feet threaten to ruin their relationship forever.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 50%

Audience score: 77%

The “Sex and the City” 2008 film wasn’t well-received by critics, but fans of the classic HBO show should definitely check it out. With original “Sex and the City” author Candace Bushnell recently speaking out on everything from dating to the current “sex recession,” the HBO series (and subsequent movie) feels more relevant than ever.

Plus, there’s plenty of gorgeous costumes and witty banter to keep even the most devoted “Sex and the City” fan happy.