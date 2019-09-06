7 great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend

caption Michael Cera and Mary Elizabeth Winstead star in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” source Universal Pictures

Each week, Insider rounds up a list of great movies to watch on Netflix on the weekend.

This week, we recommend watching the indie rom-com “Her,” horror film “1922,” and raunchy medieval comedy “The Little Hours.”

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” starring Michael Cera and Chris Evans, is also worth a watch.

Netflix has hundreds of movies available to stream, and it can get a little overwhelming figuring out what to watch. That’s why Insider rounds up a list of great films (and TV shows) to watch on Netflix each weekend.

Fans of Alison Brie should consider watching “The Little Hours,” a raunchy but relatable comedy that’s set in the middle ages and also features Jemima Kirke, Aubrey Plaza, Molly Shannon, John C. Reilly, and Dave Franco.

Horror film “1922” is based on a Stephen King novella, and is also worth a watch, especially if you’re planning on seeing “It Chapter 2” (another adaptation of a King novel) this weekend.

Here are seven great movies you can watch on Netflix this weekend.

“The Little Hours” is an irreverent medieval comedy with a star-studded cast.

caption Kate Micucci, Alison Brie, and Aubrey Plaza star in “The Little Hours.” source Sundance Institute

Netflix description: “Life at a convent takes an unruly turn when three unconventionally opinionated nuns cross paths with a tempting new gardener.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 48%

While its medieval setting may seem at odds with its raunchy, lewd humor, “The Little Hours” is actually a pretty entertaining film. Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza are great as horny nuns trying to sleep with the attractive new gardener, played by James Franco, and actors like Jemima Kirke and Nick Offerman make hilarious appearances, too. You won’t even be able to tell that the movie is based on a 14th-century text.

Joaquin Phoenix plays a lonely man in the near-future who falls in love with an operating system in “Her.”

caption Scarlett Johansson plays the OS Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with in “Her.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Netflix description: “In a Los Angeles of the slight future, a lonely writer develops a relationship with Samantha, an insightful and sensitive artificial entity.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 94% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 82%

A heartwarming take on an AI/human relationship, “Her” raises some interesting questions about our dependence on technology and the state of human interaction today. Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson have an amazing amount of chemistry for a couple that doesn’t even consist of two tangible beings, and their ending, while bittersweet, is ultimately a happy one.

“1922” is a horror film based on a Stephen King novella.

caption A farmer reckons with the aftermath of murdering his wife in “1922.” source Netflix

Netflix description: “A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife’s murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale. Based on Stephen King’s novella.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90%

Audience score: 57%

With “It Chapter 2” premiering on Friday, Stephen King fans can keep the creepy vibes going all weekend by watching “1922.” The film has all the hallmarks of a King story, including supernatural occurrences and plenty of gore.

“Woodstock” is a documentary that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the legendary festival.

caption Live footage of musicians like Jimi Hendrix and the Who is included in the documentary “Woodstock.” source Bill Eppridge/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images

Netflix description: “For the 50th anniversary of the legendary Woodstock festival, organizers and attendees reminisce about one of the defining moments of the 1960s.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%

Audience score: 82%

Anyone nostalgic for the late 1960s should stream “Woodstock,” which takes a thorough look at the culture of the time. The documentary provides amazing amounts of context, and also gives viewers a chance to see live footage of musicians like Jimi Hendrix and Sly and the Family Stone.

“Doubt” tells the story of one nun’s efforts to get a suspected pedophile priest removed from her parish.

caption Amy Adams and Meryl Streep star in “Doubt.” source Miramax

Netflix description: “Sister Aloysius begins to have doubts about doting Father Flynn, who seems to have become overly involved in the life of an African American pupil.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 80% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 78%

“Doubt” is the farthest thing from a feel-good movie, but it features standout performances by Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, and Philip Seymour Hoffman as a suspected pedophile priest. The movie quietly condemns the hypocrisy of the Catholic church while praising one woman and her efforts to stop the abuse.

“The Witch” is a supernatural horror film that focuses on a young girl defending herself from her Christian family.

caption Anya Taylor-Joy stars in “The Witch.” source A24

Netflix description: “Believing that a witch has cursed their family, pilgrims homesteading on the edge of a primeval New England forest become increasingly paranoid.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 90% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 58%

A fresh take on the witch narrative, “The Witch” makes clear the sexism that has existed in Puritan circles for centuries. While Thomasin is suspected by her mother of aiding a witch in terrifying their family, her involvement is never actually shown – she’s mostly suspected because she’s a young girl on the verge of puberty. The horrors of the movie are slow-building, but ultimately pay off.

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is based on the graphic novel of the same name.

caption Michael Cera plays Scott, a lovestruck slacker, in “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.” source Universal Pictures

Netflix description: “Dreamy delivery girl Ramona captures Scott Pilgrim’s heart, but he must vanquish all seven of her evil exes in martial arts battles to win her love.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 81% (certified fresh)

Audience score: 83%

“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” is a fun and action-packed rom-com that stars Michael Cera, and features Brie Larson, Chris Evans, and Kieran Culkin in memorable supporting roles. It’s not the most heartwarming romance you’ll ever see, but the visual effects are super entertaining, and the soundtrack is pretty good, too. Plus you get to see Michael Cera do all kinds of martial arts moves – definitely one of the movie’s highlights.