Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in August

caption Betty Gilpin and Alison Brie star on “Glow.” source Netflix

Netflix is adding lots of noteworthy shows in August, including new seasons of shows like “Glow” and “Derry Girls.”

There’s also some new original shows set to premiere on the streaming service in August too.

But some classic movies and shows will be removed from the site in August, including “Scarface” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.”

Netflix just revealed the movies and TV shows that will be coming to – and leaving – the site in August.

New seasons of shows like “Derry Girls,” “Mindhunter,” and “Glow” will be added to the streaming service at the start of the month, in addition to moves like “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Groundhog Day.”

But some titles will be leaving the service in August, too.

“Hairspray,” “Hot Fuzz,” and season one of “The Royals” will all be removed from the streaming service by the end of the month.

Here’s everything that’s coming and leaving Netflix in August.

Arriving in August:

caption Season two of the Irish show “Derry Girls” will arrive on Netflix in August. source Netflix

Available 8/1/19

“Are We Done Yet?”

“Boyka: Undisputed”

“Four Weddings and a Funeral”

“Groundhog Day”

“Horns”

“Jackie Brown”

“Jupiter Ascending”

“Now and Then”

“Panic Room”

“Rocky”

“Rocky II”

“Rocky III”

“Rocky IV”

“Rocky V”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“The Bank Job”

“The House Bunny”

“The Sinner: Julian”

“To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar”

“Why Do Fools Fall in Love”

Available 8/2/19

“Basketball or Nothing” – NETLIX ORIGINAL

“Dear White People: Volume 3” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Derry Girls: Season 2” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Otherhood” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available 8/4/19

“Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 4” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/5/19

“Enter the Anime” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption Spanish-language series “Cable Girls” returns for a fourth season on Netflix in August. source Netflix

Available 8/6/19

“Screwball”

“Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That”

Available 8/8/19

“Dollar” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Jane the Virgin: Season 5”

“Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer”

“The Naked Director” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wu Assassins” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/9/19

“Cable Girls: Season 4” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Family” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Glow: Season 3” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“iZombie: Season 5”

“Sintonia” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Tiny House Nation: Volume 1”

Available 8/13/19

“Knightfall: Season 2”

“Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/14/19

“The 100: Season 6”

Available 8/15/19

“Cannon Busters”

caption “Mindhunter” season 2 will premiere on Netflix in August. source Netflix

Available 8/16/19

“45 rpm” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Better Than Us” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Diagnosis” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Frontera Verde” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Little Switzerland” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Mindhunter: Season 2” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 3” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Selfless”

“Sextuplets”- NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Victim Number 8” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/17/19

“The Punisher”

Available 8/20/19

“Gangs of New York”

“Simon Amstell: Set Free” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/21/19

“American Factory” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Hyperdrive” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/22/19

“Love Alarm” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/23/19

“El Pepe: Una vida suprema” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Hero Mask: Part II”

“Rust Valley Restorers” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/27/19

“Million Pound Menu: Season 2” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/29/19

“Falling Inn Love” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Kardec” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Workin’ Moms: Season 3” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/30/19

“The A List” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Carole & Tuesday”

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Droppin’ Cash: Season 2” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“La Grande Classe” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

“Locked Up: Season 3”

“Styling Hollywood” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Un bandido honrado” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/31/19

“Luo Bao Bei: Season 1”

Leaving in August:

caption “Austin Powers in Goldmember” is one of the titles leaving Netflix in August. source New Line Cinema

Leaving 8/1/19

“A Cinderella Story”

“A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song”

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Austin Powers in Goldmember”

“Beverly Hills Chihuahua”

“Chuggington: Season 1-5”

“Death in Paradise: Season 1-7”

“Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“Good Will Hunting”

“Gosford Park”

“Hairspray (1988)”

“Hairspray (2007)”

“Hot Fuzz”

“Just Friends”

“Legion”

“Poltergeist”

“Scarface”

“Secretariat”

“The Butterfly Effect”

“The Butterfly Effect 2”

“The Da Vinci Code”

“The Fifth Element”

“The Final Destination”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Master”

“The Village”

“W.”

“World War II in Colour”

“World War Two: 1941 and the Man of Steel: S1”

“Zombieland”

Leaving 8/2/19

“The Founder”

caption “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” starring Steve Carrell, is also leaving Netflix in August. source Universal Pictures

Leaving 8/3/19

“Mothers and Daughters”

“Slow TV: Collection”

Leaving 8/6/19

“Love, Rosie”

“Zodiac”

Leaving 8/8/19

“The Emoji Movie”

Leaving 8/11/19

“No Country for Old Men”

Leaving 8/14/19

“The Royals: Season 1”

Leaving 8/15/19

“World War Two: 1942 and Hitler’s Soft Underbelly: Season 1”

Leaving 8/16/19

“The 40-Year-Old Virgin”

Leaving 8/20/19

“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”

Leaving 8/21/19

“Beautiful Creatures”

Leaving 8/28/19

“Wind River”

Leaving 8/30/19

“Burnt”

Leaving 8/31/19

“Straw Dogs”