Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in July

caption “Queer Eye” is coming back for a fourth part. source Netflix

Netflix released every title that’s coming to and leaving the streaming service in July.

New seasons of “Stranger Things,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “Queer Eye” are coming to the streaming service. And some movies including “The Hangover,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” and “Inglourious Basterds” are also coming.

Some fans will be sad to learn that both “The Matrix” and “The Mummy” franchises are leaving, as well as all seven seasons of “Pretty Little Liars.”

Here’s a list of everything that’s coming and going on Netflix in July.

Arriving in July:

caption Eleven and Max are friends on “Stranger Things 3.” source Netflix

Available 7/1/19

“Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore”

“Astro Boy”

“Caddyshack”

“Caddyshack 2”

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” (2005)

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”

“Cloverfield”

“Designated Survivor: 60 days” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Disney’s Race to Witch Mountain”

“Frozen River”

“Inkheart”

“Katherine Ryan: Glitter Room” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Kill the Irishman”

“Lady in the Water”

“Little Monsters”

“Mean Dreams”

“Mean Streets”

“Megamind”

“Nights In Rodanthe”

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop”

“Philadelphia”

“Rain Man”

“Road House”

“Room On the Broom”

“Scream 3”

“Starsky & Hutch”

“Swiped”

“Swordfish”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Accountant of Auschwitz”

“The American”

“The Book of Eli”

“The Brothers Grimm”

“The Hangover”

“The Pink Panther”

“The Pink Panther 2”

“War Against Women”

“Who’s That Knocking at My Door?”

Available 7/2/19

“Bangkok Love Stories: Objects of Affection” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bangkok Love Stories: Plead” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Good Witch” Season 4

Available 7/3/19

“The Last Czars” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Yummy Mummies” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/4/19

“Kakegurui” Season 2

“Stranger Things 3” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/5/19

“In The Dark” Season 1

Available 7/6/19

“Free Rein” Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

“The Iron Lady”

“Sicilian Ghost Story”

Available 7/9/19

“Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns”

“Kinky”

caption Tan, Jonathan, Karamo, Antoni, and Bobby of “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Available 7/10/19

“Family Reunion” – NETFLIX FAMILY

“Grand Designs” Season 10

“Grand Designs” Season 15

“Parchís: El documental” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/11/19

“Cities of Last Things” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 7/12/19

“3Below: Tales of Arcadia” Part 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

“4 latas” – NETFLIX FILM

“Blown Away” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Bonus Family” Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Extreme Engagement” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Kidnapping Stella” – NETFLIX FILM

“Luis Miguel – The Series” Season 1

“Point Blank” – NETFLIX FILM

“Smart People”

“Taco Chronicles” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“True Tunes: Songs” – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available 7/13/19

“Sorry Angel”

Available 7/16/19

“The Break-Up”

“The Princess and the Frog”

“Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Wynonna Earp” Season 3

Available 7/17/19

“Pinky Malinky” Part 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available 7/18/19

“Secret Obsession” – NETFLIX FILM

Available 7/19/19

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2019: Freshly Brewed” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

“La casa de papel” Part 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Last Chance U: INDY” Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Queer Eye” Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“SAINT SEIYA: Knights of the Zodiac” – NETFLIX ANIME

“Typewriter” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

caption “Orange Is the New Black” returns for one final season. source Netflix

Available 7/22/19

“Inglourious Basterds”

Available 7/24/19

“The Great Hack” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/25/19

“Another Life” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Workin’ Moms” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/26/19

“Boi” – NETFLIX FILM

“The Exception”

“Girls With Balls” – NETFLIX FILM

“My First First Love” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“Orange Is the New Black” Season 7 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Son” – NETFLIX FILM

“Sugar Rush” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Worst Witch” Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Available 7/29/19

“The Croods”

Available 7/30/19

“Whitney Cummings: Can I Touch It?” – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 7/31/19

“Kengan Ashura” Part l – NETFLIX ANIME

“The Letdown” Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

“The Red Sea Diving Resort” – NETFLIX FILM

“Wentworth” Season 7

Leaving in July:

caption Keanu Reeves stars in “The Matrix.” source Warner Bros.

Leaving 7/1/19

“Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”

“Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”

“Blood Diamond”

“Body of Lies”

“Bull Durham”

“Chasing Amy”

“Cool Hand Luke”

“Definitely, Maybe”

“Did You Hear About the Morgans?”

“Doctor Zhivago”

“Dolphin Tale”

“Dumb and Dumber”

“East of Eden”

“Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer” Season 1

“It Takes Two”

“Malibu’s Most Wanted”

“Monster-In-Law”

“Pan’s Labyrinth”

“Punch-Drunk Love”

“Silence of the Lambs”

“The Boondock Saints”

“The Interview”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Mummy”

“The Mummy Returns”

“The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor”

“The Terminator”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning”

“The Wild Bunch”

“Turner and Hooch”

“Valkyrie”

“Wedding Crashers”

caption “Pretty Little Liars” is on its way out. source Freeform

Leaving 7/2/19

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Leaving 7/4/19

“The Indian in the Cupboard”

Leaving 7/9/19

“Lion”

Leaving 7/10/19

“Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie”

Leaving 7/12/19

“Gone Baby Gone”

Leaving 7/14/19

“The Immigrant”

Leaving 7/16/19

“American Gangster”

Leaving 7/27/19

“Pretty Little Liars” Seasons 1-7

Leaving 7/30/19

“Staten Island Summer”