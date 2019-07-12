Netflix has hired a new CMO — here’s everything we know about its recent marketing moves

source Reuters

Netflix has named former BBC Studios marketing chief, Jackie Lee-Joe, as its new CMO.

Lee-Joe oversaw the marketing behind BBC franchises like “Doctor Who,” “Blue Planet,” and “Sherlock,” while at BBC Studios.

At Netflix, she’ll manage a growing marketing budget, which has been helping promote Netflix’s stampede of original movies and TV shows.

Netflix has named its new CMO, former BBC Studios marketing chief Jackie Lee-Joe, the company announced on Friday.

caption Jackie Lee-Joe. source Courtesy of Netflix

Lee-Joe will oversee Netflix’s growing marketing budget when she steps into the new role in September. The streaming-video giant spent more than $2.3 billion on marketing in 2018, 65% more than the year before.

Netflix’s marketing efforts have been aimed at promoting the company’s stampede of original movies and TV shows, such as “Stranger Things,” “When They See Us,” and “Murder Mystery,” which all made big splashes this year.

The media and tech company has also been tapping into marketing dollars from other advertisers through partnerships with brands like Coca-Cola, Baskin-Robbins, and Burger King, which all jumped in to promote the return of “Stranger Things” this month.

Lee-Joe, who joined BBC Studios in 2015, oversaw the marketing behind more than 300 brands during her time at the UK-based studio, Variety reported. Those brands included popular BBC franchises like “Doctor Who,” “Planet Earth,” and “Sherlock,” according to the Financial Times.

At Netflix, Lee-Joe will be based in Los Angeles and report to chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, in a sign that Netflix’s marketing efforts will continue to focus on individual shows and movies rather than the platform itself. Her retiring predecessor, Kelly Bennett, was based at Netflix’s Los Gatos, California headquarters and reported to CEO Reed Hastings.

The previously planned move of Netflix’s marketing leadership from Los Gatos to Los Angeles also underscores the power shift within the company from Silicon Valley to Hollywood, as Bloomberg reported.

