The 7 new Netflix original TV shows it’s releasing this weekend

caption “7 Seeds” source Netflix

Netflix is releasing plenty of new content on Friday just in time for the weekend.

The list includes the third season of the docuseries “Dope,” the second season of “Instant Hotel,” and new anime series, “7 Seeds.”

Below is everything Netflix is debuting on Friday.

“7 Seeds” season 1 (Anime series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Shy Natsu awakens as part of a group chosen to ensure the survival of humanity. Together, they have to survive on a changed Earth.”

“The Chosen One” season 1 (Brazilian series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Determined to bring a Zika vaccine to the remote Pantanal, three doctors clash with a faith healer and are pulled deeper into the mysteries of his cult.”

“Dope” season 3 (Docuseries)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Filmed from the perspectives of dealers, users and the police, this vivid series offers a bracing look at the war on drugs.”

“Exhibit A” season 1 (True-crime series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “This true crime series shows how innocent people have been convicted with dubious forensic techniques and tools such as touch DNA and cadaver dogs.”

“Instant Hotel” season 2 (Reality series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Teams of Australian homeowners compete for the title of best Instant Hotel by staying overnight in each other’s rentals and rating their experience.”

“Motown Magic” season 2 (Children’s series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Imaginative boy Ben transforms his city by bringing colorful street art to life, armed with a magic paintbrush – and the classic sounds of Motown.”

“Paquita Salas” season 3 (Spanish series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “One of Spain’s best talent agents in the ’90s, Paquita now finds herself searching desperately for new stars after suddenly losing her biggest client.”