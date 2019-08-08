The 7 new Netflix original TV shows and movies it’s releasing this weekend

caption “Glow” source Netflix

One of Netflix’s hit comedies is returning this weekend for audiences’ binge-watching pleasure.

The third season of “Glow” drops this weekend, as does the fourth season of the Spanish-language series “Cable Girls.” Netflix is also releasing a new, original “Rocko’s Modern Life” movie, marking the return of the hit animated series.

Below is everything Netflix is releasing this weekend:

“Cable Girls” season 4 (Spanish-language series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Amid social changes in 1931, the friends get tangled in a murder mystery and must work together to solve it before one of them is sentenced to death.”

“The Family” season 1 (Docuseries)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Investigative journalists expose The Fellowship, a Christian fundamentalist organization quietly operating in the corridors of power in Washington, D.C.”

“Glow” season 3 (Series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “As the gang kicks off a run of shows in glamorous Las Vegas, power struggles, sexual tension and shifting priorities threaten their bond.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 92%

What critics said: “GLOW Season Three has moved the ladies of wrestling to a new venue, which gives the series a necessary refresh. And yet, it still has many of the hallmarks that made Season Two such a step up from its initial outing.” – Paste Magazine (Season 3)

“The InBESTigators” season 1 (Children’s series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Four very different kids start their own detective agency and vlog about their adventures, becoming fast friends in the process.”

“Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling” (Animated movie)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “After 20 years in space, Rocko returns to a technologically advanced O-Town and makes it his mission to get his favorite show back on the air.”

“Sintonia” season 1 (Brazilian series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Three teens living in the same São Paulo favela pursue their dreams while maintaining their friendship, amid a world of music, drugs and religion.”

“Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales” season 1 (Animated children’s series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Find the fun and adventure of ‘Spirit Riding Free’ in this quick mix of music videos and bite-sized stories featuring Lucky and all of her friends!”