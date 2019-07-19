The 7 new Netflix original TV shows it’s releasing this weekend

caption “Queer Eye” season 4 source Netflix

Netflix dropped some fan favorites on Friday, just in time for the weekend.

“Queer Eye” season four premiered, as well as a new edition of Jerry Seinfeld’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” and the third season of the hit Spanish thriller, “Money Heist.”

Below is everything that debuted on Netflix on Friday.

“Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee New 2019: Freshly Brewed” (talk series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Jerry Seinfeld welcomes Eddie Murphy, Ricky Gervais, Jamie Foxx, Seth Rogen, Matthew Broderick and more in a fresh batch of episodes for 2019.”

“The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants” season 3 (animated children’s series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Fourth-grade friends George and Harold have a shared love of pranks and comic books – and turning their principal into an undies-wearing superhero.”

“Last Chance U” season 4 (docuseries)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Elite athletes with difficult pasts turn to junior college football for a last shot at turning their lives around and achieving their dreams.”

“Money Heist” season 3 (Spanish-language series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Eight thieves take hostages and lock themselves in the Royal Mint of Spain as a criminal mastermind manipulates the police to carry out his plan.”

What critics said: “If you enjoyed seasons 1 and 2 and maybe even learned some Spanish in the process, this cynical Spaniard has good news for you: You’ll enjoy part 3. A lot.” – CNet (Season 3)

“Queer Eye” season 4 (reality series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Grab some tissues! An all-new ‘Fab Five’ serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.”

What critics said: “You can never have too much of a fab thing. Or so Queer Eye seems determined to prove, with four seasons in less than two years, plus a special, set in the Australian town of Yass (Yaaaaass!). Consider, too, that even after this latest batch, we’ll only be three US states into a nationwide – or perhaps global? – makeover. This could go on for a while yet. Would that be so bad?” – Guardian (season 4)

“Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac” season 1 (anime series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Seiya and the Knights of the Zodiac rise again to protect the reincarnation of the goddess Athena, but a dark prophecy hangs over them all.”

“Typewriter” season 1 (horror series)

source Netflix

Netflix description: “Three young friends in Goa plan to search an old villa for ghosts, but when a new family moves in, the home’s buried past resurfaces in chilling ways.”