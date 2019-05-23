The 4 new Netflix original movies and TV shows it’s releasing this weekend

caption Renée Zellweger in “What/If.” source Netflix

Netflix is releasing four new movies and TV shows Friday just in time for the long weekend.

The list includes the Renée Zellweger-starring thriller series “What/If,” season two of Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” and the thriller “The Perfection,” starring “Get Out” and “Girls” star Allison Williams.

Below is everything Netflix is debuting on Friday, with Rotten Tomatoes critic scores when applicable:

“High Seas (Alta Mar)” Season 1 (Series)

source Netflix

Description: “Two sisters discover disturbing family secrets after a string of mysterious deaths occur on a luxury ship traveling from Spain to Brazil in the 1940s.”

“The Perfection” (Movie)

source Netflix

Description: “In this twisty horror-thriller, a once-promising music prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 75%

What critics said: “Today, serial sexual abuse and women’s bodily autonomy are dire topics for most. Apparently, for the team behind The Perfection, those real-life horrors are just more fun genre fare.” – Lena Wilson, The Playlist

“She’s Gotta Have It” Season 2 (Series)

source Netflix

Description: “Nola Darling struggles to stay true to herself and her dreams while juggling three lovers in this Spike Lee series based on his breakout film.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 88%

What critics said: “One of the virtues of getting to make a TV show out of a movie is the opportunity to expand the world of that movie, to give each character his or her due. In She’s Gotta Have It, Lee does that.” – Willa Paskin, Slate (Season 1)

“What/If” Season 1 (Series)

source Netflix

Description: “Desperate to secure funding for her med tech startup, an idealistic scientist and her husband strike an outrageous deal with a mysterious investor.”

What critics said: “Sometimes bad television happens to good actors. There’s no other way to rationalize what’s happening in What/If, a show in which Renée Zellweger is biting off chunks of scenery, shredding them with her dainty white teeth, and digesting them on camera while everyone else sits limply in her shadow. It’s not fair, really.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic