Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ stars are getting big pay raises for season 3 — here’s how their salaries stack up to other Netflix actors

Brett Gray in "On My Block."

The stars of Netflix’s “On My Block” will earn $650,000 for the show’s third season, which stars production this month, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The deal includes pay bumps for potential fourth and fifth seasons.

But it’s still less than what the stars of some of Netflix’s biggest shows are making.

“13 Reasons Why” star Dylan Minnette will earn $200,000 per episode for the show’s third seasons, which debuts this month.

The stars of Netflix’s “On My Block” are getting significant pay raises for the show’s third season, which begins production this month.

Stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia will each earn $650,000 for the entire eight-episode season, or $81,250 per episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They were making $20,000 an episode for the first two seasons, which were both 10 episodes.

The deal includes another pay increase for potential fourth and fifth seasons: $850,000 for season four and $1.05 million for season five. The deal includes at least eight episodes per season, according to THR.

But the deal is still short of what the stars of some of Netflix’s biggest shows are making.

“13 Reasons Why” star Dylan Minnette will see a pay bump from around $80,000 an episode to $200,000 for the show’s 13-episode third season, which debuts August 23, according to Deadline.

His costars Brandon Flynn, Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Ross Butler will each be making $135,000 an episode. The actors could see another bump for the show’s fourth season, which will be its last.

The cast of “Stranger Things” make even more. Winona Ryder and David Harbour earn $350,000 an episode, while the young stars make $250,000 an episode, according to THR (Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, earns closer to what Ryder and Harbour are making).