RANKED: 12 Netflix original romantic comedies, from least to most delightful

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor star in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’ source Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

Over the past couple of years, Netflix has committed itself to aiding in the revival of the romantic comedy genre.

From cringey additions like “The Kissing Booth” to smash hits like “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before,” there’s a wide array of options to stream at any given moment.

We combined the films’ Rotten Tomatoes scores with a general feeling of delight while watching to develop a highly unscientific ranking. The 12 movies are listed below from worst to best. (Note: No Christmas movies will be included here, because that’s an entirely different beast.)

12. “#REALITYHIGH” (2017)

caption Nesta Cooper and Keith Powers star in “#REALITYHIGH.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 40%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 10%

“#REALITYHIGH” is a condescending story of inflated social media obsession trying to be an enlightened tale of modern love. As Emma Courtright wrote for Zimbio, this film is so “painfully out of touch” that “we felt personally offended on behalf of teens everywhere.”

11. “The Kissing Booth” (2018)

caption Joey King and Jacob Elordi star in ‘The Kissing Booth.’ source Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 20%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 17%

“The Kissing Booth” is a whole mess. While Netflix claims it was one of the most popular movies of 2018, much of that statistic may very well be thanks to hate-views.

The film is full of slut-shaming and somehow features a classic misogynist (Jacob Elordi) as the romantic male lead we’re supposed to be rooting for. The only reason we didn’t score it lower is because Joey King is a talented actress who needs a better agent.

10. “Like Father” (2018)

caption Kelsey Grammer and Kristen Bell star in “Like Father.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 48%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 35%

To be sure, Kristen Bell is always delightful, but even her effortless charm isn’t enough to elevate “Like Father” beyond a passable diversion. The overworked and neurotic Rachel can be difficult to root for, Jeff (Seth Rogen) doesn’t get nearly enough screen time, and Harry (Kelsey Grammer) gets too much. It’s hardly a rom-com at all, in fact, but Netflix’s “titles related to” algorithm begs to differ.

The film isn’t unenjoyable by any means, but it’s a bit obvious and far too forgettable. Ultimately, “Like Father” is best treated as the last option once you’ve exhausted all other streamable rom-coms.

9. “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (2018)

caption Shannon Purser and Noah Centineo star in “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 66%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 45%

“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” has a cute concept and a great cast, but the end result is strangely off-putting. While it attempts to be a heartwarming tale of friendship and a body-positive manifesto, it also negates those noble goals throughout the film.

If you don’t feel uncomfortable with the film asking you to root for a glorified catfish, then its questionable relationships with consent, homophobia, and habit of mocking disabilities will surely push you over the edge.

The Delightfulness Score managed to remain fairly neutral thanks to the chemistry between Shannon Purser and Kristine Froseth – and, of course, Noah Centineo’s undeniable charm.

8. “When We First Met” (2018)

caption Alexandra Daddario and Adam DeVine star in “When We First Met.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 41%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 65%

“When We First Met” is a fairly clever exploration of the “friendzone” myth, even if the the “do-over” plot is fairly tired. It’s not entirely predictable and does have a lot of potential, particularly when it comes to the talented cast and Adam DeVine’s gift for comedy.

Unfortunately, the film doesn’t always use DeVine as well as it could, and the occasional scene falls very flat. Ultimately, don’t fret if you don’t get around to watching “When We First Met,” but it does have some cute scenes and fun twists if you do.

7. “Happy Anniversary” (2018)

caption Noël Wells and Ben Schwartz star in “Happy Anniversary.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 83%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 77%

“Happy Anniversary” is a bit sadder than most rom-com viewers might expect or desire. But Noël Wells and Ben Schwartz are very believable as a couple and the film is still funny while being realistic about modern relationships.

6. “Ibiza: Love Drunk” (2018)

caption Richard Madden and Gillian Jacobs star in “Ibiza.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 82%

As if the excellent female lineup wasn’t enough to carry this movie – Phoebe Robinson, Gillian Jacobs, and Vanessa Bayer play a hilarious group of friends making endlessly questionable decisions, à la “Sex and the City” for irresponsible millennials – Richard Madden is there to bring it home. The “Game of Thrones” star is downright irresistible as the humble, endearing, famous foreigner, a character tailor-made to sweep any average American off her feet.

Granted, the whole plot is pretty wacky, which can hold you back from totally buying the love story, especially since Madden’s traits are generally not realistic for a literal famous DJ. But it’s certainly fun to dream.

5. “The Incredible Jessica James” (2017)

caption Chris O’Dowd and Jessica Williams star in “The Incredible Jessica James.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 87%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 85%

“The Incredible Jessica James” boasts a winning lineup: Former “Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams is a genius combination of frustrating and endearing, “Bridesmaids” star Chris O’Dowd is charming as ever, and “Atlanta” actor Lakeith Stanfield nails his part as the hot, elusive ex-boyfriend.

The film is original and down-to-earth, but overall, unfortunately, less satisfying than a typical rom-com viewer might be craving.

4. “Alex Strangelove” (2018)

caption Daniel Doheny and Antonio Marziale star in ‘Alex Strangelove.’ source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 88%

While “Alex Strangelove” has its points of annoyance – like Daniel Doheny’s distractingly bad hair and Alex’s tiresome sidekick Dell (Daniel Zolghadri) – the film wins extra points on the delightfulness scale because of how refreshing it is to see a genuine LGBTQ love story made for mainstream audiences.

The film is compassionate, oftentimes funny, and sometimes face-palm-inducingly honest. But most importantly, it doesn’t diminish the complexity and occasional trauma in navigating the teenage experience.

3. “Set It Up” (2018)

caption Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell star in “Set It Up.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 90%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 92%

“Set It Up” has a classically delightful formula. Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell have mastered the art of friends-unexpectedly-falling-in-love banter, and the subplot featuring Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs is almost equally engaging (mostly because Liu is dynamite, as usual). The film has just the right combination of cliché and heartwarming moments.

2. “Tramps” (2016)

caption Grace Van Patten and Callum Turner star in “Tramps.” source Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 96%

“Tramps” is not your typical lighthearted, feel-good rom-com that you can watch mindlessly to decompress after a long day. It has complicated characters, a high-risk plot, and fewer laughs than one might expect. It might not have even been included on this list if Netflix hadn’t explicitly listed the film as a romantic comedy.

But that’s not to say the film isn’t extremely well done and remarkably refreshing. The chemistry between Grace Van Patten and Callum Turner is palpable, and their tension builds so gracefully. You’ll finish the movie wanting to see more of their relationship, which is all I ever want from a romantic storyline.

1. “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018)

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Condor star in ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.’ source Masha Weisberg/Awesomeness Films/Netflix

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 96%

INSIDER’S Delightfulness Score: 99%

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is the rom-com we need and deserve. It had barely premiered without fans begging for a sequel. (Don’t worry, it’s coming.) To put it simply, we can’t get enough of Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean.

The film was adapted from a beloved book, so it makes sense why it was such a success. But its greatest triumph is the impossibly perfect cast, from Lana Condor’s unscripted facial expressions and Kitty’s adorable protectiveness to Noah Centineo’s heart-melting concern for popcorn.