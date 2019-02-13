All of Netflix’s original rom-coms, ranked by critics

caption Some Netflix romantic comedies have gotten high critical praise. source MGM/IMDb

Netflix is becoming known for its original romantic comedy films, but some may be more worth your time than others.

To find out which Netflix rom-coms are the best, we took to Rotten Tomatoes to see what the critics say.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is the highest, with a score of 96%.

Netflix has become known for all of its original content, especially its romantic comedies. From “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” to “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” they’ve come out with a number of rom-coms that are worth watching, with some others that probably aren’t.

To find out how Netflix’s original rom-coms stack up, INSIDER compiled a list of the films based on their reviews. To find out which of Netflix’s original romantic comedies have received higher or lower ratings, we turned to the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank each film by its critic score.

We excluded Netflix original romantic films that didn’t have enough reviews to receive a designation of “fresh” or “rotten” on the site.

“Naked” (2017) — 0%

caption Marlon Wayans in “Naked.” source Netflix

Critics score: 0%

Audience score: 30%

“Naked” is about a man who’s going to marry his dream girl, but every time he tries to get to the altar he finds himself waking up naked in his hotel elevator, forced to relive the morning of his wedding day over and over again.

Critic comment: “Let’s place the blame where it squarely belongs: on the moronic premise. Groundhog Day but he’s naked? Why?” – Mike D’Angelo, AV Club

“The Kissing Booth” (2018) — 20%

caption Jacob Elordi and Joey King in “The Kissing Booth.” source Marcos Cruz/Netflix

Critics score: 20%

Audience score: 62%

“The Kissing Booth” tells the story of Elle Evans, a high school student who hasn’t had her first kiss yet. She sets up a kissing booth at her high school’s spring carnival to raise money for her dance club and ends up kissing the boy of her dreams, bad boy Noah Flynn. The only problem is he’s her best friend’s older brother, and therefore completely off limits.

Critic comment: “It feels like it was written by someone who simply digested everything she was told ‘romance’ was supposed to be by the patriarchy and vomited back at us. Nearly every cliché in the film feels cribbed from another movie.” – Ani Bundel, NBC News THINK

“Irreplaceable You” (2018) — 32%

caption Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michael Huisman in “Irreplaceable You.” source Netflix

Critics score: 32%

Audience score: 58%

“Irreplaceable You” tells the story of childhood sweethearts Abbie and Sam, who are now engaged to be married. Their lives take a turn when Abbie receives a shocking diagnosis, and is suddenly faced with an uncertain timeline.

Critic comment: “A half-baked tragic love story so desperately engineered to tear-jerk that it ceases to resemble anything human.” – Emily Yoshida, Vulture

“When We First Met” (2018) — 41%

caption Alexandria Daddario and Adam Devine in “When We First Met.” source Netflix

Critics score: 41%

Audience score: 58%

“When We First Met” tells the story of Noah, who has the perfect night with his dream girl, Avery, until he’s “friend-zoned” by her. Three years later, he gets the chance to travel back in time and try to make things right, over and over again.

“It’ll take you roughly five minutes to realize that Noah is going about things the wrong way; it’ll take him more than 90.” – David Ehrlich, IndieWire

“Christmas Inheritance” (2017) — 50%

caption Eliza Taylor in “Christmas Inheritance.” source Netflix

Critics score: 50%

Audience score: 33%

“Christmas Inheritance” is about a woman who must deliver a card to a family friend in order to receive her inheritance, but she gets caught in a snowstorm along the way and caught in a nearby inn, where she learns the true meaning of Christmas.

Critic comment: “Unlike ‘A Christmas Prince,’ my favorite movie of 2017, it seems to have a self-satisfied earnestness that makes you want to sit it down and go, ‘Hey ‘Christmas Inheritance.’ What exactly do you think you’re doing here?'” – Dana Schwartz, Entertainment Weekly

“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser” (2018) — 66%

caption Shannon Purser and Noah Centineo in “Sierra Burgess is a Loser.” source Netflix

Critics score: 66%

Audience score: 34%

“Sierra Burgess Is a Loser,” starring Shannon Purser, is about an unpopular high school student who gets caught up in an unexpected romance when her crush thinks she’s someone else. She must then team up with the most popular girl in school to win him over.

The audience and critics disagreed on this film.

Tamar Barbash from Tell Tale TV wrote “[It’s] a love story that should never be celebrated and, thirty years after Sixteen Candles, another movie I don’t want to share with my daughter,” whereas Kate Walsh from Los Angeles Times wrote “The smart script and butterfly-inducing romance captures those sweet moments of falling in love – whether it’s with your crush, or even better, with a friend.”

The audience, on the other hand, had lots of problems with the story including the catfishing, transphobic remarks, the portrayal of the Deaf community, and consent issues surrounding Jaime and Sierra’s kiss.

“Ibiza” (2018) — 70%

caption Pheobe Robinson, Gillian Jacobs, and Vanessa Bayer in “Ibiza.” source Gary Sanchez Productions

Critics score: 70%

Audience score: 39%

“Ibiza” tells the story of Harper, whose two best friends accompany her on her work trip to Barcelona, only for the group to end up flying to Ibiza so Harper can pursue a DJ she’s fallen for.

Critic comment: “This hangout flick doesn’t just embrace gross-out girl comedy cliches, it sticks Jacobs in the air roof of a limousine screaming, ‘Whooo! I am a total cliché right now and I don’t f—ing care!'” – Amy Nicholson, Variety

“A Christmas Prince” (2017) — 78%

caption Ben Lamb and Rose McIver in “A Christmas Prince.” source Netflix

Critics score: 78%

Audience score: 49%

“A Christmas Prince” tells the story of a New York journalist who goes to Europe to report on a prince who’s about to be crowned king of his country.

Critic comment: “It’s everything you want a holiday film to be: cheesy, hopeful, a little bit ridiculous, and overall as warm and toasty as the fireplace you’re watching it next to.” – Lea Palmieri, Decider

“Alex Strangelove” (2018) — 83%

caption Daniel Doheny and Antonio Marziale in “Alex Strangelove.” source Netflix

Critics score: 83%

Audience score: 69%

“Alex Strangelove” is about a high school senior’s journey of sexual exploration when he gets caught in a love triangle between his girlfriend, Claire, and a boy named Elliott he meets from the other side of town.

Critic comment: “‘Alex Strangelove’ is witty, compassionate and enjoyable throughout; a charming movie and in many respects an enlightened one.” – Glenn Kenny, New York Times

“Happy Anniversary” (2018) — 83%

caption Ben Schwartz and Noël Wells in “Happy Anniversary.” source Netflix

Critics score: 83%

Audience score: 50%

“Happy Anniversary” is about a couple, Sam and Mollie, who on their third anniversary have to decide whether they should stay together or not.

Critic comment: “It is a rare rom-com about what happens after the meet-cute and ensuing honeymoon phase, and it sincerely captures the restlessness that comes when external forces are putting pressure on your relationship.” – Jade Budowski, Decider

“The Incredible Jessica James” 2017 — 87%

caption Chris O’Dowd and Jessica Williams in “The Incredible Jessica James.” source Netflix

Critics score: 87%

Audience score: 66%

“The Incredible Jessica James” stars Jessica Williams and Chris O’Dowd, and tells the story of a recently dumped playwright who ends up bonding with a man who was also recently dumped.

Critic comment: “The fresh, genuinely funny rom-com will make you feel a lot of things, and you’ll undoubtedly emerge wishing that Williams was your best friend.” – Jade Budowski, Decider

“Our Souls At Night” (2017) — 90%

caption Jane Fonda and Robert Redford in “Our Souls At Night.” source Netflix

Critics score: 90%

Audience score: 76%

“Our Souls At Night” is based on the best-selling novel written by Kent Haruf. It tells the story of Addie Moore, a longtime widower, who tries to establish a connection with her neighbor, Louis Waters, also a widower, to make the most with the rest of the time they have.

Critic comment: “Much of this is too hokey by half, yet the two leading actors, their skills unfaded, command your attention to the end.” – Anthony Lane, New Yorker

“The Princess Switch” (2018) — 90%

caption Vanessa Hudgens in “Princess Switch.” source Netflix

Critics score: 90%

Audience score: 52%

“The Princess Switch” stars Vanessa Hudgens, and follows Margaret, Duchess of Montenaro, who switches places with Stacy, a random girl from Chicago who happens to look exactly like her. The two end up falling in love with people from each other’s lives – one, a handsome co-worker, and the other, a prince.

Critic comment: “Everyone in A Princess Switch does just fine: Hudgens has a lot of fun, particularly as Stacy (fake accent aside), Sagar and Palladio are charming in different ways, and they manage to bring the whole thing in for an appropriately silly ending.” – Linda Holmes, NPR

“Set It Up” (2018) — 91%

caption Zoey Dutch and Glen Powell in “Set It Up.” source MGM/IMDb

Critics score: 91%

Audience score: 69%

“Set It Up” follows Harper and Charlie, two underpaid, overworked assistants who realize their lives might get better if they tried to set up their two bosses together.

Critic comment: “It’s a feel-good throwback to ’90s romantic comedies like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and ‘You’ve Got Mail’ that left me warm and nostalgic for the simple pleasure of falling in love.” – Monica Castillo, Village Voice

“Ali’s Wedding” (2017) — 92%

caption Helana Sawires and Osamah Sami in “Ali’s Wedding.” source Netflix

Critics score: 92%

Audience score: 82%

“Ali’s Wedding” is based on a true story, and paints a portrait of Islamic life in Australia when a Muslim cleric must decide between following his family or his heart.

Critic comment: “Walker’s debut mines rapid-fire laughs and bountiful heart from a story of romantic misadventure set in train by a young man desperate to live up to his father’s expectations.” – Harry Windsor, Hollywood Reporter

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” (2018) — 96%

caption Noah Centineo and Lana Candor in “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before.” source Netflix

Critics score: 96%

Audience score: 88%

“To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before” is based on a popular, young-adult novel by Jenny Han. It tells the story of high schooler Lara Jean, whose life spirals out of control when every boy she’s ever loved receives a letter she wrote each one of them that they were never meant to receive.

Critic comment: “The film is precisely what it should be: pleasing and clever, comforting and fun and romantic.” – Linda Holmes, NPR