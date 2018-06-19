Netflix’s 8 original romantic movies, ranked from worst to best by critics

caption “Set It Up.” source Netflix

In an age when major film studios have practically killed off the once-thriving genre of romantic comedy, Netflix has been steadily filling a niche by producing original romantic comedies and dramas.

Netflix’s latest romantic film, the rom-com “Set It Up,” got an enthusiastic reception from critics and audiences around its release this week.

To find out which of Netflix’s original romantic movies have received similar or lesser acclaim, we turned to the reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes to rank each release by its critic score.

We excluded Netflix original romantic films that didn’t have enough reviews to receive a designation of “fresh” or “rotten” on the site.

Here are eight of Netflix’s original romantic films, ranked from worst to best according to critics:

8. “The Kissing Booth” (2018) — 17%

Critic score: 17%

Audience score: 71%

Netflix description: “When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.”

7. “When We First Met” (2018) — 39%

Critic score: 39%

Audience score: 60%

Netflix description: “Using a magical photo booth that sends him back in time, Noah relives the night he met Avery over and over, trying to persuade her to fall for him.”

6. “Christmas Inheritance” (2017) — 60%

Critic score: 60%

Audience score: 33%

Netflix description: “To inherit her father’s company, socialite Ellen must first visit his small hometown, where she learns the value of hard work and helping others.”

5. “Happy Anniversary” (2018) — 80%

Critic score: 80%

Audience score: 49%

Netflix description: “Pulled into a shady briefcase swap for different reasons, young strangers Danny and Ellie spend an eventful night together when the deal goes wrong.”

4. “A Christmas Prince” (2017) — 83%

Critic score: 83%

Audience score: 48%

Netflix description: “Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she’s sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who’s poised to be king.”

3. “Our Souls at Night” (2017) — 92%

Critic score: 92%

Audience score: 76%

Netflix description: “After widowed neighbors Addie and Louis begin sleeping in bed together platonically to alleviate their loneliness, a real romance begins to blossom.”

2. “Set It Up” (2018) — 92%

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 72%

Netflix description: “In desperate need of a break from the office, two beleaguered assistants team up to trick their workaholic bosses into falling in love.”

1. “Tramps” (2016) — 95%

Critic score: 95%

Audience score: 72%

Netflix description: “Pulled into a shady briefcase swap for different reasons, young strangers Danny and Ellie spend an eventful night together when the deal goes wrong.”