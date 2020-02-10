Netflix won 2 Oscars including its first for acting, but with 24 nominations it was a disappointing night for the streamer

caption “Marriage Story.” source Wilson Webb/Netflix

Netflix won just two Oscars at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, despite receiving 24 nominations.

The streaming company’s lackluster showing came as it is maneuvering to dominate film as it has television, under the leadership of movie boss Scott Stuber.

Netflix did score its first acting win: best supporting actress for Laura Dern in “Marriage Story.”

Netflix released more notable movies in 2019 than in any other year, including “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes,” and “Klaus.

Netflix’s biggest year yet in film didn’t get much recognition at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday.

The streaming company won just two Oscars despite receiving 24 nominations (including two for the evening’s top prize, best picture). Netflix won for Laura Dern’s supporting performance in Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story,” its first acting win, and the award for best documentary for “American Factory.”

Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” received 10 Oscar nominations, but went home empty handed, as did “The Two Popes.”

Netflix’s lackluster awards showing came as it is maneuvering to dominate film the way it has television.

The streaming company boosted film production a few years ago, and released more notable movies in 2019 than in any other year, including the aforementioned contenders, as well as Oscar-nominated animated films like “Klaus” and “I Lost My Body.” Those titles came alongside big-budget action movies like “6 Underground,” and the comedies, documentaries, and independent titles the streaming company has already become known for.

Netflix movie boss Scott Stuber, who was thanked by Dern during her acceptance speech along with content chief Ted Sarandos, has led Netflix’s film push since joining Netflix in 2017 from the traditional studio business.

Stuber’s deep ties in Hollywood have helped Netflix attract top filmmakers and talent, like Anthony Hopkins who was nominated for “The Two Popes,” and make inroads with movie-theater owners at a time when Netflix is testing the conventions of how movies are released to the public, as Business Insider previously reported.

But those relationships – and heavy awards campaigning – weren’t enough to win Netflix the coveted best picture award. (The Wall Street Journal’s R.T. Watson and Joe Flint reported that Netflix was spending more than $100 million campaigning for awards for multiple movies this year, compared to the $5 million to $20 million per movie that other studios spend, though Stuber told the publication the estimate was too high.)

Instead, Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite” was the night’s big winner – taking home the awards for best screenplay, director, international film, and best picture.

