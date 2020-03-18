People are going crazy for a browser plug-in that lets you coordinate Netflix watch parties while quarantined — here’s how to use it

caption Contestants from Netflix original series, “The Circle.” source Netflix

The coronavirus outbreak has led millions to quarantine inside their homes and work remotely in an effort to stop the spread of the pandemic.

A browser extension called Netflix Party, which lets multiple users watch a TV show or movie together, has seen a resurgence in interest in recent weeks.

Here’s how to install and use Netflix Party, which is only available for use on Google Chrome.

In-person hangouts are no longer possible for millions around the world, but an internet browser extension offers a way for friends to still get together while social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An extension called Netflix Party has been around on Google Chrome for years to allow people who don’t live near each other to watch movies and TV shows together in real time. But the extension has garnered renewed attention amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, the COVID-19 disease, which has led many to shelter in place and quarantine in their homes to stem the spread of the disease.

Netflix Party’s developers have also updated the extension in recent weeks to add more servers, allowing it to deal with the influx of use, and to make it work with global Netflix URLs outside of the U.S.

Read on the find out how to install Netflix Party on your computer – and only with Google Chrome as your internet browser – and how to get started watching your favorite movies and TV shows with friends, coworkers, and family members.

Navigate to Netflix Party’s website using your Google Chrome internet browser (it won’t work with Safari or Firefox). You’ll find some information about how the extension works, and links to navigate to the plug-in.

Visit NetflixParty.com.

The website will direct you to Netflix Party’s page in the Google Chrome web store. Click “Add to Chrome” to install the extension.

A box will pop up at the top of your current Google Chrome tab asking whether you want to add the extension to your browser.

Once you click “Add extension,” the icon for Netflix Party should appear to the right of your navigation bar. The icon, displayed as “NP,” will be shown in grayscale when the current webpage is not compatible with Netflix Party.

To use Netflix Party, navigate to the TV show or movie streaming on Netflix that you want to watch virtually with your friends. The Netflix Party icon will turn red, meaning it can be used.

Once you click on the Netflix Party icon, a window will pop up that allows you to create a watch party. You can toggle on and off whether you want everyone in the watch party to be able to play and pause the show by selecting “Only I have control.”

After you click “Start the party,” the window will display a URL linking to your private Netflix Party. You can share that link with friends, coworkers, or anyone else you want to join you in your Netflix Party viewing experience. There’s also a chat function, on the right-hand side, to instant message with other viewers.

Each viewer can also personalize their avatar in the chat to give yourself a name and a unique icon, which makes it easier to decipher who is writing in the chat.

Once everyone has joined the chat, you can start watching your Netflix choice. The plays should be synche across everyone’s computers, meaning you can react to scenes in real-time — and ensure that no one gives away any spoilers.