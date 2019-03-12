Netflix will ‘double down’ on interactive content like ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ in other genres, like comedy or romance

caption “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” source Netflix

Netflix will “double down” on more interactive storytelling like “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” VP of product Todd Yellin said on Tuesday.

“Bandersnatch” allowed viewers to make decisions throughout the movie, and had over a trillion unique story permutations.

“It won’t necessarily be science fiction, or it won’t necessarily be dark,” Yellin said. “It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance.”

Netflix will “double down” on interactive storytelling, the streaming giant’s VP of product, Todd Yellin, said during a presentation at the media conference FICCI-Frames in Mumbai on Tuesday.

“It’s a huge hit here in India, it’s a huge hit around the world, and we realized, wow, interactive storytelling is something we want to bet more on,” Yellin said. “We’re doubling down on that. So expect over the next year or two, to see more interactive storytelling. And it won’t necessarily be science fiction, or it won’t necessarily be dark. It could be a wacky comedy. It could be a romance, where the audience gets to choose.”

“Bandersnatch” was released in December with at least five different endings and over a trillion unique story permutations. It was described as a “Black Mirror event,” and season five of the anthology sci-fi series is still expected to drop this year.

“Bandersnatch” wasn’t Netflix’s first foray into interactive storytelling. Animated children’s programs like “Puss in Book” in 2017 and “Minecraft: Story Mode,” a series based on the popular video game, dabbled with it as well.

Netflix previously said to expect more interactive content during its fourth-quarter earnings report in January.

“We’ve got a hunch that [the interactive format of “Bandersnatch”] works across all kinds of storytelling,” Netflix’s content chief Ted Sarandos said at the time. “Some of the greatest storytellers in the world are excited to dig into it.”