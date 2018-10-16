Netflix’s third quarter earnings blow through Wall Street’s expectations

caption Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix source Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix’s third-quarter earnings crushed Wall Street’s expectations, but the streaming media giant warned investors not to expect the same for the holidays.

The company posted a profit of 89 cents a share in its most recent period, it reported on Tuesday. That was a full 21 cents a share better than analysts polled by Bloomberg had forecast. It was boosted by both better-than-expected subscriber additions and some one-time accounting-related benefits.

But it warned that its per-share earnings in the fourth quarter will be just 23 cents a share – less than half of what Wall Street had predicted. The company said its bottom line will be weighed down by having to recognize on its income statement the money it’s invested in licensing and developing movies and shows, particularly its so-called Originals.

Investors focused on the bright side of the report. In recent after-hours trading, Netflix’s stock was up $41.72, or 12%, to $388.12 a share. Earlier in after-hours exchanges, the stock was up as much as 15%.

Here’s what Netflix reported, compared with analysts’ forecasts:

Q3 Revenue: $4 billion. Analysts were expecting $4 billion also. In the same quarter last year, Netflix pulled in $2.98 billion in sales.

$4 billion. Analysts were expecting $4 billion also. In the same quarter last year, Netflix pulled in $2.98 billion in sales. Q3 Earnings per share (GAAP): 89 cents. Wall Street was looking for 68 cents a share. In last year’s third quarter, it earned 29 cents a share.

89 cents. Wall Street was looking for 68 cents a share. In last year’s third quarter, it earned 29 cents a share. Q3 subscriber additions: 6.96 million. In the same period last year, Netflix added 5.3 million subscribers

6.96 million. In the same period last year, Netflix added 5.3 million subscribers Revenue, Q4 forecast: Netflix’s projects it will post $4.2 billion. Prior to the report, analysts had predicted it would pull in $4.23 billion. In the fourth quarter last year, Netflix saw sales of $3.29 billion.

Netflix’s projects it will post $4.2 billion. Prior to the report, analysts had predicted it would pull in $4.23 billion. In the fourth quarter last year, Netflix saw sales of $3.29 billion. Earnings per share, Q4 forecast: The company expects 23 cents. Wall Street had projected it would earn 50.4 cents a share. In the same quarter last year, it posted a profit of 41 cents a share.

The company expects 23 cents. Wall Street had projected it would earn 50.4 cents a share. In the same quarter last year, it posted a profit of 41 cents a share. Subscriber additions, Q4 forecast: Netflix said it will add 9.4 million. In the holiday period last year, it added 8.33 million.

Netflix’s stock closed regular trading Tuesday up $13.27 a share, or 4%, to $346.40.

Netflix’s investments in shows and movies are catching up with it

The company expects its profit to plunge in the fourth quarter because of its content costs. Netflix has been investing billions of dollars a year to license and develop shows and movies for its streaming services. It recognizes those costs on its income statement over time, usually in sync with when the movies and shows become available to viewers.

Thanks to those costs, the company expects its operating margin – which is its profit before interest expenses, interest and other income, and taxes – to plunge from 12% of revenue in the just-completed quarter to just 4.9% in the holiday period. The company still expects to post a full-year operating margin of around 10% to 11% of sales.

“We would have preferred our operating margin to have been a little steadier over the course of the year, and we will target a little less quarterly variance next year in our progress to our full year target of 13%,” the company said in a letter to shareholders.

Meanwhile, the company’s third-quarter results were boosted in part by several one-time accounting items. It got an $8 million gain from remeasuring its euro-denominated bonds. It also saw a $38 million tax benefit that was a result of last year’s tax law. Together, those two windfalls accounted for about 10 cents of its 21-cent per share earnings beat.

But the company also benefitted from signing up lots more new subscribers than it expected. Its tally for the quarter was 2 million higher than it had forecast.

Despite the blowout quarter and the better-than-expected reported earnings, Netflix is still burning through cash at a rapid rate. In the quarter, the company’s free cash flow – which represents the amount of cash generated by or used up in its operations less the amount it spends on in things like equipment and new content and capital investments – ran in the red to the tune of $859 million. That was up from a deficit of $465 million in the same period a year earlier.

The company expects its negative free cash flow for the year to be in the range of $3 billion to $4 billion, though more likely closer to the former.

Business Insider will be covering the Netflix Q3 results live so hit refresh or click here for the latest updates.