Netflix falls after slight Q4 revenue miss and solid subscriber growth numbers

source Netflix

Netflix reported its Q4 earnings on Thursday, whiffing slightly on revenue but beating company guidance and Wall Street estimates for global paid net subscriber additions. Netflix also beat on EPS.

Netflix added 8.8 million paid subscribers globally, rising to 139 million.

The results come just days after Netflix unleashed its biggest price hike ever, which increased its most popular plan from $11 per month to $13.

Industry watchers were looking for signs in Netflix’s guidance for Q1 for how that price increase might affect its subscriber growth. The streamer estimated it would add 8.9 million paid subscribers globally, well above Wall Street estimates of 8.5 million.

The stock fell about 4% immediately following the news.

