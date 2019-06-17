WHERE ARE THEY NOW: The most memorable ‘Queer Eye’ makeovers

Netflix’s “Queer Eye” has helped change the lives of its makeover subjects, aka “heroes,” as well as its viewers since its debut in 2018.

It’s nearly impossible to state the heartwarming impact of Netflix’s “Queer Eye.”

And, of course, it’s not just the viewers whose lives are changed by the show. We can confidently say – just from social media posts alone – most of the heroes are made anew from the show, as they continue to move along the timeline of their “glow-ups.” Each transformation delivered so much warmth and empowerment along the way, the inspiration seemed like it could never be stopped.

To look into whether things have truly changed since the beginning of “Queer Eye,” which debuted in February of 2018, we took a look back at some of the most memorable makeup subjects, aka “heroes,” from the first to the latest season.

Tom Jackson married the love of his life.

caption Tom Jackson before and after his makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “You Can’t Fix Ugly,” season one, episode one

When we first met Tom Jackson, he not only let himself and his home go, but he also gave off a sense of hopelessness – delivering the heart-wrenching line, “You can’t fix ugly,” when describing himself. However, the Fab Five saw through all of the doubt and helped him gain back his confidence.

Tom Jackson and his long-time “one” Abby Barr finally tied the knot May 2018, which Jackson documented through a series of tweeted photos. The two married during an elopement in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with just the happy couple in attendance.

Abby told Us Weekly that she and Jackson never truly separated in their over a decade-long relationship and will continue to love each other: “Thomas and I, we have never really been apart, apart. We have been best friends for 12 years and we have known each other for 12 years.”

Neal Reddy has kept up his new look.

caption Neal Reddy before and after his makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “Saving Sasquatch,” season one, episode two

Scraggly app developer, Neal Reddy, was slowly descending into a less than ideal mental state before the Fab Five flew in to give him a pick-me-up. The perennial joker on the show tried his best to make things light-hearted through self-mocking but inevitably benefited from the Fab Five’s overhaul to pull him out of a life rut.

After the show, Reddy has continued to maintain his new image, consistently applying product to his previously wild and seemingly untamable hair and beard, as well as frequently shouting out the Fab Five for their influence on his life on his Instagram.

A.J. Brown is now engaged to his boyfriend.

caption A.J. Brown before and after his makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “To Gay or Not to Gay,” season one, episode four

The Georgia-based computer programmer expressed the uncertainty he felt around his sexuality on his episode. With the passing of his father, Brown became less sure how to reveal his true self without his dad in his life. The guys helped him find confidence in living out loud.

A post on the “Queer Eye” Instagram revealed that during a reunion between Brown and his then-boyfriend, Andre, they had become officially engaged.

Brown is thriving and awaiting to hear the wedding bells.

William Mahnken is now married to Shannan, his girlfriend on his episode.

caption William Mahnken before and after his makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “A Decent Proposal,” season two, episode two

William Mahnken connected with Frasier Crane’s style and was perfectly OK bingeing movies for hours.

Now, the movie buff and former grooming newbie has launched himself into a life-long committed relationship – that’s right folks, Mahnken is married. Mahnken revealed he married the woman he “Shannans” (aka “loves”). Shannan was his soft-spoken girlfriend on the episode.

The “Queer Eye” Instagram account announced the marriage with a heartfelt nod to the couple’s proposal dish created by Antoni: a green goddess dip with avocado.

Skylar Jay is finishing his undergraduate degree.

caption Skylar Jay before and after his makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “Sky’s the Limit,” season two, episode five

The transgender “Queer Eye” hero appeared on the show after completing top surgery. The Fab Five aimed to help him feel comfortable in his body and express himself outwardly with his own style.

According to a 2018 interview with online magazine them., Skylar Jay is currently trying to finish his undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia, the school where he’s worked, with health care coverage, since 2015.

Jay is also in the midst of suing the University of Georgia, for refusing to cover his sex reassignment surgery, despite instating a Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment policy. Jay told First Coast News he only wished to educate lawmakers about his situation and encourage them to follow the precedent of other rulings of acting against exclusionary insurance policies.

Like other castmates, Jay has also found time to reunite with the other heroes from the show. In a recent Instagram post, the hero showed off the friendships the “Queer Eye” subjects still maintain at a surprise birthday party of Mahnken (see above) organized by Shannan. Other familiar faces from the show were in attendance, including Neal Reddy and Burning-Man handyman, Jason Vogelsang.

Tony Blanco is still a terrific father, according to his partner, Bri.

caption Tony Blanco before and after his makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “Baby on Board,” season three, episode eight

The “Papa Bear” of season three who couldn’t stop procrastinating is holding down the fort as a new dad.

In an Instagram post, Tony’s partner Bri talks about what a terrific husband and father Tony has been in the last year. This also includes his putting up with her pregnancy food cravings and being the father figure to her outspoken 8-year-old, Kairi.

The sweet Kansas City couple also frequently teams up with the couple from season three’s fourth episode, “When Robert Met Jamie’s” Robert Hitchcock and Jamie Poe.

Together, they seem to be having a great time living a Georgian life raising their two daughters, keeping their newly designed house in order, and waking up to make cinnamon rolls from time-to-time.

Jess Guilbeaux is planning to go back to college.

caption Jess Guilbeaux before and after her makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “Black Girl Magic,” season three, episode five

Since her time on the show, Jess Guilbeaux continues to flourish.

Not only did she get a fresh look, home, and therapeutic tools to come into her own identity, Guilbeaux has also gained thousands of new fans on social media, who have even swooped in to extend a financial hand.

After learning that Guilbeaux had to drop out of the University of Kansas, fans started a crowdfunding campaign to help her get back on her feet. The campaign aimed to raise $100,000 (a goal it surpassed) to help Guilbeaux go back to college. The hero says she plans to enroll in soon and told CBS she’s currently using the crowdfunded generosity to pay off student debts.

Guilbeaux was also able to take a trip to Georgia and delight fans with another season cross-over by teaming up with season two’s Mama Tammye and getting some face-time with Mama Tammye’s son, Myles.

Thomas Diggs has kept up his new look and continues to love his Pikachu bomber jacket.

caption Thomas Diggs before and after his makeover on “Queer Eye.” source Netflix

Episode: “Sloth to Slay,” season three, episode seven

Thomas Digg’s sister, Krissy, nominated Thomas after noticing a gradual pattern of her brother retreating into himself after their mother’s passing. On his episode, the Fab Five attempts to help Diggs expand his social circle and encourages him to “live life,” without placing restrictive parameters and encouraging him to pursue romantic relationships in his own time.

After “Queer Eye,” Diggs hasn’t made too many drastic changes to his everyday routine, but the show has helped him take strides to emerge from the comfort zone and show himself off, including receiving compliments on his new wardrobe.

Diggs has been pretty hands-off in his presence on the social media channels, he’s still taking steps to do different activities outside of his normal routine and making attempts to break out of his shell. According to his Instagram, he’s still having a great time at his job, playing the video games he enjoys, and doing some shopping for a new bomber jacket (Karamo-recommended) to go with his Tan-approved Pikachu number.