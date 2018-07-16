Netflix released the first image of the new Queen Elizabeth II on ‘The Crown’

source Netflix

Netflix revealed the first image from the third season of its original series, “The Crown.”

The third season stars a brand new cast, with Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

The image Netflix released features Colman as the Queen, drinking tea and eating some very British toast with marmalade.

With the Royal Wedding and “Paddington 2” in the past, it’s time to talk about another very British thing: “The Crown” season three.

The third season of “The Crown,” which is expected to take place in the 1960s and 70s, features an entirely new cast so the actors are age-appropriate. And Netflix finally revealed its first image of Olivia Colman, the new Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Colman, who is pictured drinking tea and eating toast with marmalade (a British signature and Paddington bear’s absolute favorite) is replacing Emmy nominee Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II. Colman’s other credits include “Peep Show,” “The Night Manager,” and “Broadchurch.”

Joining Colman is Tobias Menzies of “The Terror” and “Game of Thrones” (where he plays Edmund Tully, Catelyn Stark’s brother, who is not gifted at archery). He will be Prince Philip, who Matt Smith played in seasons one and two.

Helena Bonham Carter will appear as Princess Margaret, the Queen’s sister, who Vanessa Kirby portrayed in seasons one and two.

The show’s third season will begin in 1963 and will cover significant events in British history including the rise of The Beatles and England winning the soccer World Cup in 1966. Camilla Parker Bowles, the current wife of Prince Charles, the Queen’s eldest son, is expected to appear in the upcoming season. Bowles caused quite a scandal in the early 1970s when she and Charles had an affair.

Season three of Netflix’s “The Crown” is currently filming, and is expected to debut on the streaming service in all its British glory some time in 2019.

Last week, “The Crown” was nominated for 13 Emmys including best drama, best actress in a drama for Claire Foy, and Matt Smith for best supporting actor in a drama.