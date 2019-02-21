Netflix has renewed ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ for season 2, and revealed its new title

source Netflix

Netflix announced on Thursday that it had renewed its hit horror series from last year, “The Haunting of Hill House,” for a second season with a new story and new characters.

Series director Mike Flanagan signed a multiyear TV deal with Netflix.

Horror fans should prepare to return to Hill House – sort of.

Netflix announced on Thursday that it had renewed its hit horror series, “The Haunting of Hill House,” for a second season to premiere in 2020 called “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” focused on a new story and new characters.

Netflix also announced that series director Mike Flanagan, along with his production partner Trevor Macy, had signed a multiyear TV deal with the streaming giant.

The first season of “The Haunting of Hill House” told the story of the Crain family, and how their childhood home haunts them for decades. Flanagan, who also directed Netflix’s “Gerald’s Game” and the upcoming “Shining” sequel, “Doctor Sleep,” hinted in October that “The Haunting of Hill House” could be an anthology series if it returned for a second season.

“As far as I’ve ever been concerned with this, the story of the Crain family is told,” Flanagan told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s done. I think that there are all sorts of different directions we could go in, with the house or with something completely different. I love the idea of an anthology as well.”

He added, “I felt like the Crains have been through enough, and we left them exactly as we all wanted to remember them, those of us who worked on it. We toyed with a cliffhanger ending and we toyed with other ideas, but ultimately, in the writers’ room and with the cast and everything else, we really felt like the story demanded a certain kind of closure from us and we were happy to close the book on that family.”

