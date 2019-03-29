Netflix renewed its hit supernatural thriller series, ‘The Order,’ for season 2

caption “The Order” source Netflix

Netflix has renewed its new hit supernatural thriller series, “The Order,” for a second season.

The show follows a college student looking to avenge his mother’s death, who gets caught in a war of werewolves and dark magic.

Critics praised the show’s surprising humor, and said it’s a perfect show for fans of “Teen Wolf” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Netflix has ordered another season of its new hit supernatural thriller series.

The streaming giant announced on Thursday that it has renewed “The Order” for a second season. A release date hasn’t been set, but it’s expected to arrive next year and production will begin this summer, according to Deadline.

“The Order” has been a consistent presence on television tracking app TV Time‘s weekly “binge report,” based on its 12 million global users, since it premiered on March 7. The report tracks the top 10 streaming shows on various services. “The Order” ranked fifth the week that it premiered, and then ranked first the following week.

The series follows a college student “out to avenge his mother’s death,” who “pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.”

The first season has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic score (based on five reviews). Those who have reviewed it praise the show’s surprising amount of humor.

“The Order is being marketed as a drama, and the initial trailer doesn’t even hint at the humor that makes the show stand out,” The Verge’s Samantha Nelson wrote.

Nelson added, “The show is filled with gags, playing with the concept of irresponsible college students who have the power to break the rules of physics.”

Refinery29 called it the “weirdo young adult supernatural drama you didn’t know you needed,” and a perfect show for fans of MTV’s “Teen Wolf” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”