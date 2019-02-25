Netflix’s ‘Roma’ made history with its Oscar wins despite losing best picture to ‘Green Book’

caption Alfonso Cuarón on the set of “Roma.” source Netflix

It was quite an Oscar night for Netflix and its movie, “Roma.”

Alfonso Cuarón’s semi-autobiographical look at his childhood growing up in Mexico City won Oscars for best cinematography, foreign film, and director. And some of those wins were historic.

Cuarón’s win for shooting “Roma” made him the first director ever to win an Oscar for shooting their own movie. And the movie was also the second black-and-white movie to ever win the award since black-and-white and color movies combined into the same category over 50 years ago. The other winner was “Schindler’s List” in 1994.

And with “Roma” winning best foreign film, it marked the first time a Mexican movie had won in that category.

Cuarón also won for best director. It was his second time winning this category in his career. He previously won in 2014 for “Gravity.”

But the movie could not get the night’s big award. It lost best picture to “Green Book.” Netflix, which made a big push into original movies last year, has never won the Academy’s top prize.