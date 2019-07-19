Netflix’s new thriller ‘Secret Obsession’ already has people ‘stressed’ and terrified. Here’s what you need to know before you watch.

caption “Secret Obsession” is Netflix’s latest original thriller. source Netflix

Netflix’s new psychological thriller “Secret Obsession” stars Brenda Song and is directed by Peter Sullivan.

The movie follows a woman who is recovering from an accident as she returns to a life and a supposed husband that she cannot remember.

Some viewers say that the film has them too terrified to sleep and it’s already being compared to “You,” the popular thriller series Netflix began streaming in 2018.

On Thursday, July 18, Netflix began streaming its new thriller “Secret Obsession” and people are already spooked. The film follows a woman as she recovers from an accident and returns to a life and a husband that she cannot remember.

But before you dive into this horrifying new film, here is a quick spoiler-free primer about who’s in it, the basics of the plot, and other thrillers that early reviewers are already comparing it to.

‘Secret Obsession’ has been categorized as a psychological and mind-game thriller

caption Mike Vogel and Brenda Song star in the film. source Netflix

“Secret Obsession” is listed as a psychological thriller, but you’ll also find it under Netflix’s “mind games thrillers” subcategory.

Directed by Peter Sullivan and co-written by Sullivan and Kraig Wenman, the film stars actress Brenda Song as Jennifer Williams, a young woman who wakes up bruised and battered in a hospital bed after surviving a traumatic accident.

Williams suffers from amnesia, but luckily (or maybe unluckily) for her, a man named Russell Williams (played by actor Mike Vogel) is there to take her home and to fill in the blank spots in her memory. The film also stars Dennis Haysbert as the deep-voiced detective who suspects that something isn’t right with this situation.

Everything seems perfect in the beginning, but as Netflix’s short description teases, Song’s character “soon realizes the danger is far from over.”

You probably recognize some of the movie’s cast already

The film’s star, Song, is well-known for her former role as London Tipton on Disney’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.” She also starred in the Disney TV movie “Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior” and appeared on series like “New Girl,” “Dads,” and “Pure Genius.”

The film’s other lead, Vogel has appeared in films like “The Help” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” He has also had roles on shows like “Grounded for Life,” “Under the Dome,” and “Bates Motel.”

And Haysbert, who plays a detective, has appeared on hundreds of projects including the shows “24,” “Reverie,” and “Incorporated.” He’s also had roles in movies like “Heat” and “Far from Heaven.”

Viewers are already talking about the film, saying they ‘can’t sleep’ and are ‘stressed’ after watching it

caption Some people say they can’t sleep after they watched the movie. source Netflix

Based on the social-media reactions so far, a lot of viewers are already feeling quite shaken by the 97-minute film.

From being “legitimately terrified” and “stressed” to being simply unable to sleep, some watchers are really feeling the emotions that Song’s character is experiencing as she tries to remember her life and decide who she can actually trust.

Many are also raving about the film’s suspenseful plot – one Twitter user said the film “had [her] on the edge of [her] seat” and another said they were “hooked all the way through.”

The movie is already being compared to the terrifying hit thriller series ‘You’

caption Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail on “You.” source Netflix

In his review for Glamour magazine, Christopher Rosa called the new film an “even creepier version of ‘You,'” the popular thriller series that began streaming on Netflix back in 2018.

“You” is about a bookstore clerk (Penn Badgley) who stalks a woman (Elizabeth Lail) and uses the internet to manipulate her into falling in love with him. Its second season is currently being filmed.

We won’t spoil how “Secret Obsession” ends, but judging by the trailer and the reactions so far, be prepared to be pretty spooked … and to question the true motives of every character in the film.