4 Netflix original series that are ending in 2019

caption “Orange Is the New Black”will air its final season in 2019. source JoJo Whilden/Netflix

During the 2018 to 2019 television season, Netflix has canceled a total of 17 shows.

Most of those shows, including “Luke Cage” and “American Vandal,” aired their final episodes in 2018.

Only four of the canceled shows will be releasing episodes in 2019.

“All about the Washingtons,” “American Vandal,” “The Good Cop,” “”Marvel’s Iron Fist,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage,” “Marvel’s Daredevil,” “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale,” “The Break With Michelle Wolf,” “Seven Seconds,” “Everything Sucks!,” “House of Cards,” “Disjointed,” and “Lady Dynamite” all aired their final episodes in 2018.

Here are the four Netflix original shows that will stream their final episodes in 2019.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events” finished off with its third season on January 1.

caption The series was apparently always only supposed to last for three seasons. source Paramount Pictures

According to Neil Patrick Harris, the star of Netflix’s “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” the plan was always to end the show about the three Baudelaire children after three seasons, TVLine reported.

The show, based on the children’s novels, released its last episodes on the first day of 2019.

The final installments of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will be released on January 25.

caption The series is set in New York City. source Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

After four seasons of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” the story of a woman who moves to New York City after being freed from a cult she was kidnapped into, Netflix has decided to end the series.

Starring Ellie Kemper, the fourth season was split in half, with the first part released in 2018. The second part will be released on January 25.

However, there could be more Kimmy Schmidt in a movie deal, although these potential plans are still being worked out according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Easy” will release its third and final season later this year.

caption “Easy” began streaming in 2016. source Netflix

“Easy,” the Netflix series about friends in Chicago trying to figure out love, sex, technology, and culture, will release its third season later this year. It will be the show’s last season.

The release date hasn’t been announced yet, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The seventh and last season of “Orange Is the New Black” will be released this summer.

caption The series is based on a book. source Netflix

After seven seasons, the popular Netflix show “Orange Is the New Black” will be releasing its final episodes. In just its first season, the show earned 12 Primetime Emmy nominations and won three. It even became one of Netflix’s most-watched original series.

The release date for the seventh season hasn’t been announced yet, but according to Digital Spy, it is expected to stream this summer.

