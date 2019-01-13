The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “A Series of Unfortunate Events” source Netflix

This week includes new entries “Black Mirror” and “A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

Netflix’s “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” has given the sci-fi anthology series a boost and fans love that “A Series of Unfortunate Events” is back for its final season. But “Stranger Things” still reigns supreme in anticipation for its third season this summer.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “A Series of Unfortunate Events” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 23,719,116

Description: “The extraordinary Baudelaire orphans face trials, tribulations and the evil Count Olaf in their fateful quest to unlock long-held family secrets.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “A tragic story of loss, grief, and how life grows more and more unfair with each passing year lived, but the truths told in these three excellent seasons are pushed into the realm of entertainment by the enthusiasm and talent of its storytellers.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Season 3 premiered on Netflix January 1.

6. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,416,766

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “It wasn’t great, but it was the first Marvel/Netflix season in years where the ratio of what worked versus what didn’t was positive – a bounceback this show, and this entire mini-franchise, very badly needed.” – Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was recently canceled.

5. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 24,830,474

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “If you liked Narcos, you’ll like this. But I’m beginning to find it exhausting.” – Joshua Rivera, GQ

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

4. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

source Amazon

Average demand expressions: 25,320,744

Description: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “[It’s] an admirable investment into its comic set-pieces and lightness of touch, with lavish production value and a script which playfully chews through its idyllic 1950s New York setting.” – Adam Starkey, Metro

Season 2 premiered on Amazon December 5.

3. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 31,789,050

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 83%

What critics said: “Titans might as well arrive carrying a sign that says ‘Ask Me About My Edginess.'” – Dan Fienberg, New York Times

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

2. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

caption “USS Callister” from “Black Mirror.” source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 34,817,041

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 84%

What critics said: “The six roomy new episodes of Charlie Brooker’s anthology series play like a Rod Serling snack pack of dreadful speculation.” – Troy Patterson, New Yorker

Season 4 premiered in December 2017. “Bandersnatch” premiered December 28, 2018.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 44,686,108

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “None of the sequel’s missteps blemish the plot enough to prevent or slow a person’s binging of it – you probably will anyway, and moreover, you should.” – Melanie McFarland, Salon

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.