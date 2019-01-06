The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Stranger Things” season 3 source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes DC Universe’s “Titans” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

Netflix announced on New Year’s Day that “Stranger Things” will return on July 4, pushing up audience interest.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Below are this week’s seven most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Netflix)

caption “Voltron: Legendary Defender” source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 21,834,399

Description: “In an all-new series, five unlikely heroes and their flying robot lions unite to form the megapowerfulVoltron and defend the universe from evil.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 8): N/A

What critics said: “This feels like a series that could have lasted several more seasons, at least. But if it has to end now, at least it’s going out in top form.” – Jesse Schedeen, IGN

Season 8 premiered on Netflix December 14.

6. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 25,102,990

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is great television for the seriousness with which it engages in the subtext of its horror trappings. Curses, demons, spirits, and hauntings-they’re supernatural analogues that largely stem from old injustices.” – Joshua Rivera, GQ

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.

5. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 25,209,685

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “Every Netflix MCU show has sought to imitate the first season of Daredevil in some way, with decidedly mixed results. Season 3 shows that Daredevil still does Daredevil best.” – Samantha Nelson, The Verge

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was recently canceled.

4. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 25,374,022

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “Though Narcos: Mexico is technically a sister show to Narcos rather than its fourth season, it shares enough of the same DNA that the transition shouldn’t rattle you too badly.” – Karen Han, New York Magazine/Vulture

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

3. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime)

source Amazon

Average demand expressions: 25,741,132

Description: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “The second [season] is more leisurely, more precise, more enjoyable. “More” in this instance is better.” – Verne Gay, Newsday

Season 2 premiered on Amazon December 5.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC universe

Average demand expressions: 33,366,299

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “Even if the violence and deviations turn viewers off (as they almost did for me), the quest these characters are on is engaging enough to keep even the most casual viewer intrigued and coming back for more.” – Lindsay MacDonald, TV Guide

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 41,558,687

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “How many other shows about alternate dimensions and Dungeons & Dragons monsters operate with such emotional subtlety? Haters to the left.” – Randall Colburn, AV Club

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.