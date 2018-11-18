The top 5 TV shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Marvel’s Daredevil” source Netflix

Spooky titles are still ruling Netflix, with “Stranger Things” in high demand and its “Sabrina” reboot gaining steam.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the five most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. (The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.)

This week’s most in-demand shows include Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which stayed at the top since last week; Marvel’s “Daredevil”; and a new entry, the final season of “House of Cards.”

Below are this week’s five most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

5. “The Haunting of Hill House” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 25,288,899

Description: “Flashing between past and present, a fractured family confronts haunting memories of their old home and the terrifying events that drove them from it.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 91%

What critics said: “‘The Haunting of Hill House’ is superlative in many regards. It’s a masterful, restrained work of horror fiction.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 12.

4. “House of Cards” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,459,358

Description: “With Frank out of the picture, Claire Underwood steps fully into her own as the first woman president.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 6): 72%

What critics said: “Wright is truly stunning on the final season, and gives every second on screen her all in a way that suggests she’s always known this should’ve been her show.” – Carrie Wittmer, Business Insider

Season 6 premiered on Netflix November 2.

3. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 36,566,143

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 93%

What critics said: “The show may never have the spark it did in its earliest days, but it did help elevate the way stories of superheroes can be told on television. There’s still progress to be made, but ‘Daredevil’ feels like it’s on the right track.” – Liz Shannon Miller, Indiewire

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 37,765,793

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “For the most part, Season 2 acts with more of a purpose and a vision that feels like it truly belongs to its creators, the Duffer Brothers.” – Phil Owen, The Wrap

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.

1. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 49,485,122

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: “‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ is frequently chilling, but it’s rarely much of an adventure. Netflix’s new spin on the lore of Sabrina the Teenage Witch, starring Kiernan Shipka (‘Mad Men’) as our spooky heroine, gets off to a spellbinding start, but over 10 episodes becomes more toil and trouble than it’s worth.” – Margaret Lyons, New York Times

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.