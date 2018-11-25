The top 5 TV shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption Diego Luna in “Narcos: Mexico” source Netflix

This week’s most in-demand streaming shows include Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

“Big Mouth” returned to the list this week after a brief hiatus.

“Narcos” is gaining momentum with audiences with a new iteration of the Netflix crime drama, “Narcos: Mexico,” which premiered earlier this month.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the five most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

This week’s most in-demand shows also include Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (which remains at the top for the third week), Marvel’s “Daredevil,” and “Big Mouth,” which returns to the list after a brief hiatus, knocking “House of Cards” off the list.

Below are this week’s five most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

5. “Big Mouth” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 22,899,417

Description: “Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 100%

What critics said: “By normalizing experiences many kids feel embarrassed about, the series is actively advocating for their emotional well-being.” – Ben Travers, Indiewire

Season 2 premiered on Netflix October 5.

4. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 32,506,091

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 93%

What critics said: “What’s clear is that [showrunner Erik] Oleson and his staff course-correct after an over-crowded second season, returning the focus to the people who live in this story.” – Allison Shoemaker, RogerEbert.com

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19.

3. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 34,281,302

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “It thrives when diving into the logistical ways the cartel system was constructed-through violence, manipulation, bribery, and canny scheming and double-crosses and the DEA’s resultant attempts to navigate an intrinsically-crooked environment.” – Nick Schager, The Daily Beast

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

caption "Stranger Things"

Average demand expressions: 36,214,163

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “A show that was primarily influenced by the Stephens (King and Spielberg) is layering that nostalgia cake with a frosting of James Cameron. Fans are going to eat it up.” – Brian Tallerico, RogerEbert.com

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.

1. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 40,462,980

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: “Chilling Adventures ends up being a surprisingly complex interrogation of power, aware both of the necessity of women claiming it and of the consequences that usually follow when that power is used for revenge.” – Sophie Gilbert, The Atlantic

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.