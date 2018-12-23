The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Voltron: Legendary Defender” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes DC Universe’s “Titans” and Netflix’s “Voltron: Legendary Defender.”

DC Universe’s “Titans” has surged since last week in the aftermath of its first season finale, and Netflix’s animated “Voltron: Legendary Defender” has debuted on the list thanks to the recent premiere of its eighth season.

Other streaming shows this week include Netflix’s “Narcos: Mexico” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” which was just renewed for seasons three and four.

Below are this week’s seven most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 25,903,568

Description: “In an all-new series, five unlikely heroes and their flying robot lions unite to form the megapowerfulVoltron and defend the universe from evil.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 8): N/A

What critic said: “There’s no love or warmth here, and it feels like the series retroactively tried to pony up a relationship in apology for the Shiro drama. But it’s another debacle that feels fake, forced and patronizing.” – Renaldo Matadeen, CBR

Season 8 premiered on Netflix December 14.

6. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,877,370

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “When D’Onofrio is allowed to be Fisk, to really embody the cruelty and spirit of the villain, he taps into a strain of excited fear, like the tingle you feel after lightning flashes but thunder hasn’t yet struck.” – Alex Abad-Santos, Vox

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was recently canceled.

5. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Average demand expressions: 29,578,746

Description: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “The second season of Amazon’s subversive screwball comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shows that if the show is succeeding, going bigger sometimes means better.” – Dominic Patten, Deadline Hollywood

Season 2 premiered on Amazon December 5.

4. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 29,957,870

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “The violence at the beginning is a little extreme and the sundry executions may put you off, but the show takes on subtlety and complexity…” – Taylor Antrim, Vogue

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

3. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 32,452,592

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: “Is it too much to expect that a show about the difficulty of deciding between the light and the dark would, I dunno, literalize that conflict with a swoony bad influence?” – Willa Paskin, Slate

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 35,763,322

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “”Titans” borrows from police procedurals, action thrillers and teenage dramas, but it goes grayer, quieter and more psychological.” – Mike Hale, New York Times

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 38,434,668

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “In what’s an otherwise predictable rehash of the first season’s success, Stranger Things is saved from sophomore mediocrity by the old guys.” – Adam Epstein, Quartz

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.