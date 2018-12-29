The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” source Netflix

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand TV shows on streaming services.

This week continued to include the likes of Netflix’s “Voltron: Legendary Defender” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

With the holidays looming, audiences stuck to what interested them on streaming services last week, as the usual suspects and newcomers like Netflix’s “Voltron: Legendary Defender” remained on this week’s list.

Below are this week’s seven most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Voltron: Legendary Defender” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 23,295,462

Description: “In an all-new series, five unlikely heroes and their flying robot lions unite to form the megapowerfulVoltron and defend the universe from evil.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 8): N/A

What critics said: “Season 8 manages to do the seemingly impossible by ramping up the stakes to the utmost, delivering the most powerful emotional resonance between our heroes and villains yet, and wrapping everything up in a tearful, bittersweet, and fully satisfying way.” – Dave Trumbore, Collider

Season 8 premiered on Netflix December 14.

6. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

source Amazon

Average demand expressions: 25,306,683

Description: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 91%

What critics said: “Season 2 is definitely more ambitious than the first effort” – Megan Vick, TV Guide

Season 2 premiered on Amazon December 5.

5. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 25,378,639

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “This season… is a wonderful showcase for two talented Latinx actors who’ve long deserved a high-profile TV project. “Narcos: Mexico” is all that and more, a poignant lesson on the bloody history behind our modern war on drugs.” – Eric Deggans, NPR

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

4. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 27,097,331

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “Lost in the excitement of ‘Daredevil’s’ return is the realization that this is the first new season in 2 1/2 years. And the show has never been better than it is right now.” – David Betancourt, Washington Post

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was recently canceled.

3. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 29,476,889

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: “There are no big pyrotechnics, just a wonderfully engaged and sure-footed performance that combines perfect measures of nous and innocence, strength and vulnerability.” – Brad Newsome, Sydney Morning Herald

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 34,727,665

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 82%

What critics said: “Its edgy aesthetic feels as much like a reaction as it does a decision.” – Joshua Rivera, GQ

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 37,153,993

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “Stranger Things 2’s wild ride concludes with climactic fights, underage driving, emotional catharsis, and Murray Bauman’s last laugh: Stranger Things could keep going after this, but there’s no need.” – David Greenwald, Decider

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.