5 great shows you should watch on Netflix this weekend

caption “Fleabag” creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge also appears on Netflix’s “Crashing.” source Netflix/Channel 4

Every week, INSIDER puts together a list of great shows on Netflix you should watch.

This week, we recommend the political conspiracy docuseries “The Family,” as well as British comedy “Crashing,” which stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge from “Fleabag.”

Season two of the David Fincher-directed crime drama “Mindhunter” is also available to stream.

Netflix's catalog of both original and syndicated shows is ever-changing.

For starters, we recommend the political conspiracy docuseries “The Family” about a secretive religious organization that’s reportedly influenced numerous politicians, both Republicans and Democrats. Also on our list: the British comedy “Crashing,” which stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge from “Fleabag.”

Here are five great shows you can watch on Netflix this weekend.

“Mindhunter” is a crime drama directed by David Fincher, and the second season was just added to Netflix.

caption Jonathan Groff plays an FBI agent on “Mindhunter.” source Netflix

Seasons: 2

Episodes: 16

“Mindhunter” focuses on two FBI agents, Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), as they interview serial killers in an effort to understand how they think – and ultimately prevent more serial killings from happening.

Season one featured portrayals of serial killers like Ed Kemper and Richard Speck, and season two, which will be added to Netflix on Friday, will also portray some notorious criminals, including Charles Manson.

The show takes an intriguing look at the beginnings of the FBI’s behavioral science unit, and is a must-watch for any true-crime junkie.

Read more: Every real-life serial killer we know will appear on ‘Mindhunter’ season 2

Political conspiracy docuseries “The Family” focuses on a secret organization with far-reaching influence in Washington.

caption Netflix’s “The Family” shows the affects of religion on politics. source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 5

The influence of religion on American politics has long been a subject of intense debates, and Netflix’s new series “The Family” explores a shadowy organization that purports to have ties with every US president since Eisenhower.

The organization at the center of the docuseries is referred to as “the family,” and is ostensibly based in Christianity, although the group eschews most scripture that doesn’t include the teachings of Jesus Christ.

This new show from Netflix explores how the first amendment to the Constitution (the separation of church and state) has been interpreted by various presidents, and will definitely make you question our political system as a whole.

“Peaky Blinders” is a gripping period drama set in England in the 1920s.

caption Cillian Murphy stars as Thomas Shelby on “Peaky Blinders.” source Netflix

Seasons: 4

Episodes: 24

Period dramas aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but “Peaky Blinders” is a compelling watch for anyone interested in 20th-century England.

The series focuses on the Shelbys, a blue-collar family in Birmingham, England who are also involved in numerous illegal, though lucrative, enterprises.

Tommy Shelby is the family’s leader and the head of their criminal activity, but he encounters plenty of obstacles during his efforts to bring the family to greatness, including a seductive double agent for the English government, and interference from rival gangs.

Docuseries “Happy Jail” focuses on a prison in the Philippines that got famous after a video of inmates dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” went viral.

caption “Happy Jail” also explores the effects of changing leadership on the prison. source Netflix

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 5

The Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center in the Philippines is the focus of this Netflix docuseries, which became famous after a 2007 video of prisoners dancing went viral.

While many of the prisoners enjoy dancing and performing for visitors, the docuseries explores the darker side of life in prison, including an ex-convict who recently started to manage the institution.

British comedy “Crashing” stars “Fleabag” creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

caption “Crashing” focuses on a group of young adults who are the guardians of an abandoned hospital. source Netflix/Channel 4

Seasons: 1

Episodes: 6

Fans of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s series “Fleabag” won’t want to miss out on “Crashing,” another offbeat comedy that also stars Waller-Bridge.

Focusing on a group of 20- and 30-somethings who become the guardians of an abandoned hospital in exchange for lower rent, “Crashing” has much of the witty banter and tender moments that fans have come to expect from Waller-Bridge, who also wrote much of the show.