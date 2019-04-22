Here’s the cast of Netflix’s ‘Someone Great,’ and where you may recognize them from

caption DaWanda Wise, Gina Rodriguez, and Brittany Snow star. source Walter Thomson/Netflix

“Someone Great” is currently streaming on Netflix.

The romantic comedy is about a girl who gets her heartbroken and the friends who help her through it.

The cast includes some familiar faces, including Gina Rodriguez and Lakeith Stanfield.

“Someone Great” is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy.

Jenny (played by Gina Rodriguez) and Nate (Lakeith Stanfield) have been together for nine years, but when Jenny decides to take her dream job and move across the country, Nate ends it. Heartbroken, Jenny turns to her best friends Erin (DaWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) to move on.

Gina Rodriguez plays Jenny, a music journalist who decides to accept her dream job and move across the country and ends up being broken up with by her boyfriend of nine years.

Rodriguez rose to fame as Jane on The CW’s “Jane the Virgin,” for which she won a Golden Globe. She starred in “Deepwater Horizon” and “Annihilation” and lends her voice to “Big Mouth” and Netflix’s “Carmen Sandiego.”

DeWanda Wise plays Erin, one of Jenny’s best friends.

Wise currently stars on Spike Lee’s Netflix series, “She’s Gotta Have It,” which is based on his 1986 movie of the same name. She has also been on episodes of “The Good Wife” and “Boardwalk Empire,” and starred on “Underground” and Fox’s short-lived series “Shots Fired.”

Brittany Snow is Blair, also one of Jenny’s best friends who works for a PR firm.

Snow started her career on “Guiding Light,” but is well-known now for playing Chloe in the “Pitch Perfect” movies. She has also been in “Hairspray” and “John Tucker Must Die” and has been on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”

Lakeith Stanfield plays Nate, Jenny’s boyfriend of nine years who breaks up with her when she decides to move across the country.

Stanfield made his film debut in “Short Term 12,” played Snoop Dogg in “Straight Outta Compton,” and starred in “Selma,” “Get Out,” and “Sorry to Bother You.”

Alex Moffat plays Will, Blair’s boyfriend.

Moffat is a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared on an episode of Showtime’s “Billions.”

Peter Vack plays Matt, a man Jenny had a crush on in college.

Vack currently stars on Freeform’s “The Bold Type,” but is known for Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Homeland,” and MTV’s “I Just Want My Pants Back.”

Rebecca Naomi Jones plays Leah, who’s sleeping with Erin and wants to be officially dating her.

Jones is a Broadway actress who has been in “American Idiot,” “Hedwig and the Angry Itch,” and is currently in “Oklahoma!.” She also has been on “Smash,” “Blue Bloods,” and “High Maintenance,” as well as in “The Big Sick.”

Rosario Dawson is Hannah, Nate’s cousin who works at Vogue.

Dawson played Claire Temple on Netflix’s Marvel series, including “Daredevil” and “Luke Cage.” But she’s also well-known for starring in “Josie and the Pussycats,” “Rent,” “Sin City,” and “Top Five.” She’s also been on “Jane the Virgin.”

RuPaul makes an appearance as Hype, a drug dealer and friend of the girls.

RuPaul has earned three Emmys for producing and hosting the reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” He’s released a number of albums and has been on various TV series, including “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “Ugly Betty,” and “Broad City.”

Michelle Buteau plays a random stranger Jenny meets on the Subway when she’s crying.

Buteau is a comedian who hosts the “Late Night Whenever!” podcast. She has also been in “Isn’t It Romantic” and on “2 Dope Queens,” The Tick,” and “Russian Doll.” She’s set to star on “First Wives Club” and “Tales of the City.”

Jaboukie Young-White plays Mikey, a guy from Craigslist who was supposed to give the girls some tickets to a concert.

Young-White is a comedian who’s currently a correspondent on “The Daily Show.” He was a writer on “American Vandal” and “Big Mouth,” has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and starred in “Rough Night” and “Set It Up.”