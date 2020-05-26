Netflix’s ‘Space Force’ is a surprising misfire from the creators of ‘The Office’ — here’s what critics are saying

caption Steve Carell leads the ensemble cast of “Space Force.” source Netflix

Steve Carell and “The Office” co-creator Greg Daniels’ new sitcom “Space Force” is receiving surprisingly harsh reviews from critics.

Many reviewers found Carell’s lead character to be inconsistent and difficult to root for as a result.

The show’s vague take on the real events that inspired it also made it seem directionless to a number of critics.

“Space Force” boasts a large supporting cast, but many are underwritten and underused.

However, most critics could agree that the show looks visually stunning.

Actor John Malkovich was widely praised for his performance as scientist Adrian Mallory.

The show follows four-star general Mark R. Naird (Carell), who is unexpectedly tasked with establishing the titular Space Force – a sixth branch of the US military that’s dedicated to achieving total space dominance. Mark soon uproots his family to a remote base in Colorado, where he and a team of scientists attempt to get Americans back on the moon as quickly as possible.

The sitcom was inspired by President Trump’s recent, real-life Space Force initiative. It also stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

With only a 52% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Space Force” isn’t off to a high-flying start. Although some critics have highlighted its high-budget effects and Malkovich’s standout performance as lead scientist Adrian Mallory, many have taken issue with the show’s lack of perspective, and Carell’s off-putting, nondistinctive protagonist.

Here’s how critics have responded to “Space Force” so far.

Steve Carell’s Mark is an inconsistent lead character who critics struggled to care about

caption Steve Carell plays four-star general Mark R. Naird on “Space Force.” source Netflix

The characterization of Mark confused many reviewers, who weren’t sure whether he was meant to be a bigoted, buffoonish figure or a generally well-intentioned protagonist.

“Most of the early episodes climax with Naird briefly showing a degree of insight completely at odds with his behavior over the preceding 25 minutes,” wrote Alan Sepinwall for Rolling Stone.

Even as the series progressed, a number of reviews noted that it was still hard to connect with its lead.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg argued that “Mark is more an assemblage of things Carell does well […] Rather than a fully formed character.”

In her review of the series for Variety, Caroline Framke expressed frustration over “Space Force’s” main character seeming inaccessible.

“For every glimmer of Carell’s deft timing and empathetic acting, there are several more bewildering character notes that keep Mark, the series’ ostensible anchor, floating out of reach,” she said.

By trying to take a vague, impartial stance on the real-life events that inspired it, ‘Space Force’ can seem directionless and uneven as a result

caption “Space Force” was inspired by President Trump’s plan to build a sixth branch of the military that deals with outer space. source Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Although “Space Force” is obviously based on the claims and actions of the current president, Carell and Daniels dance around the political satire at the show’s core. As a result, a number of critics found it directionless and muddled.

The Daily Beast reporter Kevin Fallon argued that the series’ small handful of direct, blunt references to the United States’ political climate “contribute to the series’ fatal flaw […] It’s never made clear what the show set out to do, say, or even be.”

“In their efforts to remain apolitical, Daniels and Carell have failed to give their series any discernible point of view, delivering instead an innocuous and startlingly unfunny sitcom,” wrote Kristen Baldwin for Entertainment Weekly.

“Other than a general ‘Isn’t this a wacky thing a wacky president thought up!” perspective, I don’t know what the show thinks is funny about the idea of a Space Force,” said The Hollywood Reporter’s Fienberg. “And without that, it’s hard to see where Mark is supposed to be funny.”

The show has a star-studded ensemble cast, but reviewers found that many characters are wasted

caption “Space Force” is filled with an ensemble cast, but hardly any characters receive substantial development. source Netflix

Although the sitcom is full of supporting characters who help launch the Space Force, a major point of contention among critics was the lack of significant character growth they received.

“There are so many characters, it takes more than half the season to get to know anyone besides Naird and Mallory,” said Time critic Judy Berman.

“While Carell sits firmly at the centre of this narrative, those other personalities are used sparingly, which may leave some viewers feeling shortchanged given that its official trailer opens with several of those faces,” wrote Abby Robinson for Digital Spy.

Consequence of Sound’s Blake Goble noted, “Every casting choice smacks of ‘Hey remember them from that show?’, but to diminishing returns. They’re all clichés, hollowed out retreads of caricatures they played before.”

Many critics noted that ‘Space Force’ is a visually stunning, well-constructed spectacle

caption The sitcom benefits from a splashy, substantial Netflix budget. source Netflix

“Space Force’s” plot and characters may have been maligned by reviewers, but nearly all of them could agree that the show’s production values made its sci-fi moments look realistically impressive.

“Also helping to elevate the serviceable comedy is the gleaming production itself,” wrote Ben Travers for IndieWire. “Mallory and Naird’s hijinks are captured with the big, beautiful gravitas more reminiscent of ‘The Right Stuff’ or ‘Apollo 13’ than ‘The Office.'”

In her Vanity Fair review, Sonia Saraiya said, “On ‘Space Force, everything looks great – the show has incredible production values – but there’s rot in the foundation.”

“The production values are a giant leap ahead of Carell and Daniels’ last project,” Time critic Berman noted, referencing “The Office’s” mundane, everyday workplace setting.

John Malkovich’s performance as a no-nonsense scientist has been largely acclaimed

caption John Malkovich plays the Space Force’s logical head scientist. source Netflix

Malkovich plays Adrian Mallory, the no-nonsense head Space Force scientist who butts heads with (and eventually befriends) Mark.

“By far the most enjoyable thing about ‘Space Force’ is John Malkovich, who drapes his weird and languid charisma over every frame he’s in,” wrote Baldwin for Entertainment Weekly

IndieWire critic Travers described the actor’s performance as “pitch-perfect,” adding that, “‘Space Force’ might fall apart without Malkovich […] Everything from Malkovich’s carefully paced elocution to his subtle reactions work in brilliant comedic contrast with his scene partner.”

Vanity Fair’s Saraiya praised Malkovich and Carell’s onscreen dynamic, writing that the show is “carried by Carell and Malkovich, who completely commit to their characters’ slowly fraying sanity.”

“Space Force” season one hits Netflix on May 29.

You can watch a trailer for the show below.