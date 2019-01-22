Netflix is sliding after receiving its first-ever Oscar nomination for best picture

source Netflix

Netflix received a best-picture Oscar nomination for the black-and-white drama “Roma.” It was the streaming giant’s first nomination for best picture.

Despite the announcement, shares of Netflix slid nearly 3%, underperforming the broader market.

Netflix shares fell more than 3% Tuesday after the streaming platform received its first best-picture Oscar nomination for its black-and-white drama “Roma.”

The film drew other nominations across categories. Roma’s director, Alfonso Cuaron, earned a nomination for best director; Yalitza Aparicio was nominated for best actress, and Roma was nominated for best foreign language film.

Last week, shares fell after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Quarterly sales fell slightly short of analysts’ expectations, though the streaming giant beat out estimates for both earnings and global paid-net-subscriber additions. Following the results, a handful of Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, raised their price targets on the name and reiterated their optimistic view of the company.

Ahead of earnings, however, Wall Street analysts largely touted splashy Netflix titles other than “Roma,” like “Bird Box” and “Bandersnatch,” as a reason to be optimistic on the streaming platform – and the new subscribers the big names may have drawn late in the year.

JP Morgan analysts, for example, in a note ahead of earnings highlighted Google Trends showing “Bird Box” became the second-most-searched Netflix original title behind “Stranger Things.”

Netflix was trading near $328.50 a share on Tuesday. It was up more than 27% this year.

