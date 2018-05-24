Netflix’s IPO was 16 years ago Wednesday — here’s how much you’d have made if you invested $1,000 back in the day

By
Andy Kiersz, Business Insider US
-
Netflix.com Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings sits in a cart full of ready-to-be-shipped DVDs January 29, 2002 in San Jose, CA.

caption
Wednesday was the 16th anniversary of Netflix‘s initial public offering, and an investor buying in then would have made a very impressive return over the years.

After initially offering its stock at $15 per share on May 23, 2002, Netflix closed its first day of trading at $16.75, or $1.20 per present-day share after adjusting for stock splits, according to data from Yahoo Finance.

As of 12:25 PM ET on Thursday, Netflix was trading around an all-time high of $350.41 per share, with a market capitalization surpassing that of entertainment mega-giant Disney.

The chart below shows the value of a $1,000 investment in Netflix stock made at the first day’s split-adjusted closing price of $1.20 per share over the following 16 years. As of Thursday, that investment would be worth around $293,000, which is a pretty good return:

value of 1000 invested after netflix ipo

source
Business Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Yahoo Finance