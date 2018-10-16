Netflix spikes after earnings and subscribers blow past estimates

caption Netflix CEO Reed Hastings source Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix posted Tuesday third-quarter earnings and subscriber growth that topped expectations.

The streaming giant also announced fourth-quarter subscriber growth that blew past expectations.

Shares rallied 14% on the news.

Watch Netflix trade in real time here.

Netflix shares rallied 14% following Tuesday’s closing bell after the streaming giant announced third-quarter earnings and subscriber growth blew past Wall Street expectations.

Here are the important numbers:

Subscriber additions: 7 million total. Analysts were expecting 4.8 million – 600,000 in the US and 4.2 million internationally, according to Nomura Instinet. In the third quarter last year, Netflix added 5.3 million subs.

7 million total. Analysts were expecting 4.8 million – 600,000 in the US and 4.2 million internationally, according to Nomura Instinet. In the third quarter last year, Netflix added 5.3 million subs. Earnings per share: $0.89. Analysts were looking for $0.68 a share. In the third quarter of 2017, Netflix earned $0.29 a share.

$0.89. Analysts were looking for $0.68 a share. In the third quarter of 2017, Netflix earned $0.29 a share. Revenue: $4 billion. Analysts were expecting $4 billion, according to Bloomberg. In the third quarter last year, Netflix posted $2.99 billion in sales.

$4 billion. Analysts were expecting $4 billion, according to Bloomberg. In the third quarter last year, Netflix posted $2.99 billion in sales. Total streaming net change for fourth quarter: 9.4 million. Analysts were expecting 7.7 million – 1.6 million in the US and 6.1 million internationally, according to Instinet.

Netflix has gained 96% this year, including Tuesday’s post earnings move.

