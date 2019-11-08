The Netflix app will soon stop working on some older Samsung TVs — here’s how to check whether your Samsung TV will be affected

source Reuters

The Netflix app on some Samsung TVs from 2010 and 2011 won’t work starting on December 1.

Samsung says that specific models from 2010 and 2011 with the letter “C” or “D” after the screen size number in the model code will be affected.

You can check your TV‘s model code either in its menus, or by checking the sticker on the back of the TV.

Starting on December 1 2019, the Netflix app on certain Samsung smart TVs will stop working.

Samsung’s support page states that only some older models will no longer support the Netflix app due to “technical limitations.”

Specifically, Samsung says that some “2010 and 2011 models, with C or D after the screen size in the model code,” will be affected.

Assuming you didn’t memorize your TV’s model code, there’s an easy way way to check it. According to Samsung, you can try checking through your smart TV’s on-screen menus by heading to Menu -> Support -> Contact Samsung, where you might see your TV’s model code.

If your smart TV is so old that it doesn’t have that menu option, you’ll have to check for a sticker on the back of the TV, toward the right side.

For either option, you’re looking for either a “C” or a “D” after the screen size number in the model code. The screen size is usually in the first half of the numbers and letters of the model code. If you have a 50-inch TV, it’ll say “XX50CXXXX” or “XX50DXXXX.”

If you have to see the dreaded “C” or “D” in your TV’s model code, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new TV. You can still get an inexpensive streaming stick that plugs into an HDMI port, like a Google Chromecast, Roku, or Amazon Fire TV that will gladly run the Netflix app for you. Or, if you have a PS4 or Xbox One, you can stream Netflix by downloading the app.