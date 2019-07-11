Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ generated buzz for brand partners like Coca-Cola, but fell well short of ‘Game of Thrones’

caption “Stranger Things.” source Netflix

“Stranger Things” was Netflix’s buzziest original series, data shows.

But the third season of the Netflix show still fell far from the social reach of the final season of TV juggernaut “Game of Thrones.”

“Game of Thrones” also drew more attention to its brand partners, like Oreos, leading up to its premiere than “Stranger Things” did.

The return of “Stranger Things” on Netflix didn’t dethrone the final season of HBO’s juggernaut “Game of Thrones” in social reach.

In the first 96 hours that season three was available, starting July 4, “Stranger Things” generated 4 million mentions on Twitter, including Facebook and Instagram posts pushed through Twitter, Fizziology, a social-media research firm, found. It was the strongest social buzz Fizziology captured for a streaming show in a comparable time frame.

Still, “Stranger Things” couldn’t touch “Game of Thrones.”

The final season of the HBO epic garnered a colossal 17 million mentions in the 96 hours following its season premiere on April 14.

“Game of Thrones” also drew more attention to its brand partners, like Oreos, during the two months leading up to its premiere than “Stranger Things” did ahead of its release.

Oreos, which released cookies inspired by “Game of Thrones,” was mentioned nearly 155,900 times in connection with the series in the two months ahead of the show’s season eight premiere, compared with 55,800 mentions for Coca-Cola tied to “Stranger Things” during the same time period, according to Fizziology.