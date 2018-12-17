The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Titans” source DC Universe

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes DC Universe’s “Titans” and Netflix’s “The Ranch.”

Superheroes are on TV viewers’ minds lately, as both DC Universe’s “Titans” and Netflix’s recently canceled “Daredevil” made this week’s list of most in-demand shows.

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider with a list of the seven most “in-demand” TV shows on streaming services. The data is based on “demand expressions,” the globally standardized TV demand measurement unit from Parrot Analytics. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement, and viewership weighted by importance, so a stream or download is a higher expression of demand than a “like” or comment on social media.

Other streaming shows this week include Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which debuted its second season last week, and “Stranger Things,” which got a big boost from last week thanks to a teaser video for its upcoming third season that Netflix recently dropped.

Below are this week’s seven most popular shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “The Ranch” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 21,774,410

Description: “Being a pro athlete didn’t pan out for Colt. Now he’s helping his dad and brother keep the ranch afloat, and figuring out how he fits into the family.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (overall): 63%

What critics said (season 2): “The Ranch’s cis-white-male orthodoxy-and its stridency about that-has a nasty tang. The show’s once-affable rudeness, its gentle, blockheaded rebuke of pansy P.C.-ism, is now edged with something darker.” – Richard Lawson, Vanity Fair

Season 3 premiered on Netflix December 7.

6. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 31,213,212

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “There’s a linear flow to it all that is focused and efficient. That doesn’t mean the show couldn’t lose steam like so many other promising yet still flawed Marvel series on Netflix. But so far, so good.” – Brandon Katz, Observer

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was recently canceled.

5. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 32,529,755

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 85%

What critics said: “Wait a minute, is the narrator the one and only Scoot McNairy?!?! Oh, why yes it is. I was already all in, but now I’m ALL IN.” – Derek Lawrence, Entertainment Weekly

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

4. “Titans” (DC Universe)

source DC Universe

Average demand expressions: 33,063,979

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: “Titans is a superhero hybrid — a live-action series that essentially weds the CW’s DC Comics-inspired fare with the gritty, premium-cable approach… That’s not a bad formula, and it yields an entertaining, heavily serialized show.” – Brian Lowry, CNN

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

3. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 33,441,672

Description: “Magic and mischief collide as half-human, half-witch Sabrina navigates between two worlds: mortal teen life and her family’s legacy, the Church of Night.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 90%

What critics said: “This series both serves as a rallying cry – women unite to fight! – and holds a mirror to the current culture.” – Johanna Schneller, Toronto Star

Season 1 premiered on Netflix October 26.

2. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

source Amazon Prime Video

Average demand expressions: 37,245,371

Description: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 92%

What critics said: “It’s telling a story set in the late 1950s that’s perfect for today, as well: the story of a woman finding her own voice.” – David Bianculli, NPR

Season 2 premiered on Amazon December 5.

1. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

source Netflix

Average demand expressions: 41,671,473

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “It’s not a story about otherworldly powers and mindless evil. It’s about the people besieged by the mindless evil. The characters are deftly drawn, and irresistible.” – John Anderson, Wall Street Journal

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops in 2019.