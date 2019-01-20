The top 7 shows on Netflix and other streaming services this week

caption “Young Justice: Outsiders” source DC Universe

Every week, Parrot Analytics provides Business Insider the most in-demand original TV shows on streaming services.

This week includes new entry DC Universe’s “Young Justice: Outsiders.”

DC Universe dominated streaming this week with its two original shows at the top of this week’s list of the most in-deman streaming shows: “Titans” and its latest animated series, “Young Justice: Outsiders,” a revival of Cartoon Network’s “Young Justice.”

Below are this week’s seven most popular original shows on Netflix and other streaming services:

7. “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 23,038,319

Description: “Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 96%

What critics said: “Cox’s Daredevil is perhaps the most brooding and thought-provoking he has been yet – and his performance follows suit, giving viewers possibly the most true-to-page Daredevil ever seen on-screen.” – Callum Crumlish, Daily Express

Season 3 premiered on Netflix October 19. The show was recently canceled.

6. “Narcos: Mexico” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 24,031,068

Netflix description: “Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 86%

What critics said: “Four seasons in, Narcos isn’t shaking up its formula so much as it’s modifying it in compelling ways.” – Miles Surrey, The Ringer

Season 1 premiered on Netflix November 16.

5. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Average demand expressions: 24,428,099

Description: “After Midge’s triumph at the Gaslight, the fallout from her takedown of Sophie Lennon looms large, making her climb up the comedy ladder more challenging than ever. As the actual grind of being a comic begins to take its toll on Midge, the pressure to come clean to her family weighs on her – especially as her choices have a ripple effect on everyone around her.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 92%

What critics said: “It’s safe to say: sophomore slump be damned. Mrs. Maisel is indeed marvelous.” – Susan Kemp, Consequence of Sound

Season 2 premiered on Amazon December 5.

4. “Black Mirror” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 26,118,395

Description: “This sci-fi anthology series explores a twisted, high-tech near-future where humanity’s greatest innovations and darkest instincts collide.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 4): 84%

What critics said: “The best Black Mirror episodes – of which “USS Callister” is definitely one – identify issues lurking beneath the surface of the real world and extrapolate them into a future where technology has given them form and heft.” – Jenna Scherer, Rolling Stone

Season 4 premiered in December 2017. “Bandersnatch” premiered December 28, 2018. Season 5 is expected this year.

3. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Average demand expressions: 30,678,392

Description: “When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 2): 94%

What critics said: “The series lends gravity to the fantastical by foregrounding its physical and psychological toll.” – Nathan Frontiero, Slant Magazine

Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Netflix; season 3 drops July 4.

2. “Titans” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 31,054,303

Description: “TITANS follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find belonging in a gritty take on the classic Teen Titans franchise. Dick Grayson and Rachel Roth, a special young girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a surrogate family and team of heroes.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 1): 84%

What critics said: “The production design looks cheap, the fight scenes perfunctory and forgettable, and Starfire is the only lead character in the initial episodes to make much of an impression at all.” – Alan Sepinwall, Rolling Stone

Season 1 premiered on DC Universe October 12.

1. “Young Justice: Outsiders” (DC Universe)

Average demand expressions: 31,546,864

Description: “DC’s teenage Super Heroes come of age in an animated world of super-powers, Super-Villains and super secrets as the team faces its greatest challenge yet as it takes on meta-human trafficking and the terrifying threat it creates for a society caught in the crossfire of a global and galaxy-wide genetic arms race.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score (Season 3): 100%

What critics said: “Make no mistake, even with more blood, Young Justice: Outsiders continues to do what it does best, namely balance a darker, action-driven plot-line with realistic character development and relationships.” – Petrana Radulovic, Polygon

Season 3 premiered on DC Universe January 4.