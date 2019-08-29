Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ has replaced its cast with new actors. Here’s how they compare to the original stars.

caption Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies on “The Crown’s” third season. source Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Netflix’s “The Crown” is returning for a third season on November 17, 2019.

The cast from the first and second seasons are being replaced for the third and the fourth to age the characters up.

For example, Olivia Colman is replacing Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth II.

Netflix’s “The Crown” will have an entirely new cast when the series makes its return for its third season on November 17, 2019.

The first two seasons of the series centered on a young Queen Elizabeth II’s life starting in 1947 and continuing into the early 60s, but to portray later years, a new cast is being brought in.

Here’s how the new third season cast compares to seasons one and two.

Olivia Colman is replacing Claire Foy to play Queen Elizabeth II for the show’s third and fourth seasons.

caption Claire Foy and Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth. source Alex Bailey and Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Foy started portraying the queen when she was still a princess, centering between the years 1947 through 1964, while Colman will play the queen through the late 80s.

Tobias Menzies takes over for Matt Smith as Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

caption Matt Smith and Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip. source Robert Viglasky and Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth have been married since 1947.

Helena Bonham Carter joins “The Crown” as Elizabeth’s younger sister, Princess Margaret, a role played by Vanessa Kirby during seasons one and two.

caption Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Elizabeth. source Alex Bailey and Sophie Mutevelian/Netflix

Princess Margret died in 2002 at the age of 71.

Ben Daniels is playing Antony Armstrong-Jones, Princess Margaret’s husband, during the show’s third season and is replacing Matthew Goode.

caption Matthew Goode and Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones. source Alex Bailey and Des Willie/Netflix

Margaret and Antony divorced in 1978, so the divorce will presumably be a part of the new seasons.

Josh O’Conner is playing Prince Charles as a young adult while Julian Baring played a school-aged Prince Charles during the second season.

Charles married Princess Diana in 1981. Princess Diana will be played by Emma Corrin.

Erin Doherty is playing an older Princess Anne and is replacing Lyla Barrett-Rye who played a school-aged princess.

caption Lyla Barrett-Rye and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. source Alex Bailey/Netflix and IMDB

Princess Anne is Charles’ younger sister.

Marion Bailey is replacing Victoria Hamilton as Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth’s mother, who was known as the Queen Mother during her daughter’s reign.

caption Victoria Hamilton and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother. source Alex Bailey/Netflix and Philip Cheung/Getty Images

The Queen Mother died in 2002 at the age of 101.