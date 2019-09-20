Meet the new queen in the first teaser for season 3 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

- source
- Des Willie/Netflix
- Netflix just released the first teaser for season three of “The Crown,” which will be available to stream on November 17, 2019.
- The upcoming third and fourth seasons feature an all-new cast, to reflect the aging of the characters.
- The new teaser gives fans their first look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, who took over the role from Claire Foy.
- The teaser also addresses the queen’s new look and older age.
- “A great many changes,” Queen Elizabeth II tells one of her advisers. “Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it.”
- Watch the teaser below.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
- Read more:
- Here’s how the cast of ‘The Crown’ compares to the real-life royals
- Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ has replaced its cast with new actors. Here’s how they compare to the original stars.
- Here’s what the cast of ‘The Crown’ looks like in real life
- Gillian Anderson is officially joining the cast of ‘The Crown’ as controversial politician Margaret Thatcher and fans are conflicted