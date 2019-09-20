Meet the new queen in the first teaser for season 3 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Callie Ahlgrim
Olivia Colman recently won an Oscar for her lead role in "The Favourite."

Olivia Colman recently won an Oscar for her lead role in “The Favourite.”
Des Willie/Netflix

  • Netflix just released the first teaser for season three of “The Crown,” which will be available to stream on November 17, 2019.
  • The upcoming third and fourth seasons feature an all-new cast, to reflect the aging of the characters.
  • The new teaser gives fans their first look at Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, who took over the role from Claire Foy.
  • The teaser also addresses the queen’s new look and older age.
  • “A great many changes,” Queen Elizabeth II tells one of her advisers. “Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it.”
  • Watch the teaser below.
