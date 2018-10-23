Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ cast couldn’t sleep and felt ‘crazed’ during filming

caption Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Luke in “The Haunting of Hill House” source Netflix

Netflix’s “The Haunting of Hill House” is scaring audiences, but it also left its cast unsettled.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays the adult Luke Crain on the show, and Elizabeth Reaser, who plays Shirley, told Metro that they couldn’t sleep and were seeing things during filming.

“In prep I started to think that someone sat at the end of my bed in the night and stupid s— like that,” Jackson-Cohen said.

“When you’re drumming that stuff up for so long, you kind of get a hang-up on it,” Reaser added.

“I had no ghostly interactions but I feel like there’s something that happens to your subconscious when you’re pretending like this for nine months,” Reaser added. “It’s more not being able to sleep, feeling crazed … when you’re drumming that stuff up for so long, you kind of get a hang-up on it. It’s like your body doesn’t know you’re pretending.”

“The Haunting of Hill House” follows the Crain family between the past, when they lived in the haunted Hill house, and the present, when they are still recovering from the events of their childhood.

It has proven to be a big hit for Netflix. The show has a 92% Rotten Tomatoes critic score, and is surging toward the top of people’s must-see horror shows. Data provided by Parrot Analytics to Business Insider showed that the show is the third most “in-demand” horror show with audiences, only behind “The Walking Dead” and “American Horror Story.”

That’s a big accomplishment considering those are two of the biggest shows on TV and have been on the air for nearly a decade, while “The Haunting of Hill House” debuted on Netflix only a little over a week ago.

There’s no word on a season two just yet, but considering how big of a success the show is, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Crain family return.

