Fans are swooning over Robert Pattinson’s long hair in Netflix’s upcoming medieval movie ‘The King’

Netflix released a trailer for a new film called “The King” on Tuesday, and all anyone can talk about is Robert Pattinson’s long hair.

The trailer for the medieval movie shows Timothée Chalamet portraying King Henry V (also known as Hal), who assumes the throne after the death of his dad. As newly crowned ruler, he “must navigate the palace politics, chaos, and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life.” The movie also stars Robert Pattinson as the Dauphin of France.

In the trailer, the 33-year-old actor is seen wearing armor, with his wavy, shoulder-length hair parted in the middle. Pattinson’s character also appears to be a villain, since a shot of him is seen in the trailer as Joel Edgerton’s John Falstaff says: “A king has only followers and foe.”

People on Twitter praised Pattinson’s new hairstyle

*storms into hair salon* GIVE ME THE ROBERT PATTINSON pic.twitter.com/QrpajwNz6b — Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) August 27, 2019

I’m just here to see Robert Pattinson whip his hair back and forth. ????????‍♀️ #AllHailTheKing https://t.co/mJAWVIAIF3 — Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) August 27, 2019

thank u netflix for robert pattinson with long hair i can’t thank u enough https://t.co/OH1qMvSwJS — hanči (@hannakevric) August 27, 2019

"Becky with the good hair?" Sorry,ROBERT PATTINSON WITH THE GOOD HAIR pic.twitter.com/P8L2n3nZvq — Mr Ninja (@Robsjaw) August 27, 2019

i’m sorry did i just see Robert Pattinson in armor with long hair um so I WILL be watching this https://t.co/MYrg8BPtwo — Peyton Woelffer ???? (@pwoelffer) August 27, 2019

Truly Robert Pattinson with long hair in the King has changed me as a person — Jenny B. (@drowninghistory) August 27, 2019

robert pattinson with long hair… yes i'm here for this — agus (@byersfilm) August 27, 2019

Robert Pattinson’s hair should be first billed in #TheKing — phillip (@GroundhogPhil_) August 27, 2019

I love Timmy but… Robert Pattinson’s hair is really stealing the show here ???????? https://t.co/nR9I6nkR30 — kat ⭐️ listen to Wild Blue (@WonderBookss) August 27, 2019

ROBERT PATTINSON AS A VILLAIN AND WEARING A WIG. OKAY. LETS WATCH IT. pic.twitter.com/PtYNVaLFAU — morgana (@seIinakvle) August 27, 2019

just when I thought robert pattinson's hair had no more power over me https://t.co/PsDttjFQoy — Kate Meagher (@k8meagher) August 27, 2019

uhhhh i thought i wasn’t into men with long hair but robert pattinson just proved me wrong ???? pic.twitter.com/cI3WQq4ytG — ???? ellie ???? (@elliepetxo) August 27, 2019

There were also some jokes about ‘Twilight,’ the movie that propelled Pattinson to worldwide fame

Why does Robert Pattinson looks like he has on Cam Gigante's old Twilight wig? pic.twitter.com/vvXog9DLzV — raven x havoc ???? (@strxnglemehugo) August 27, 2019

Robert Pattinson really thinks he can come crawling back into my life after my twilight stage just cus he’s got a role with long hair? Correct come right in — amz (@AmyLStockwell) August 27, 2019

Is this Robert Pattinson?

Dang! He looks like Jasper from twilight pic.twitter.com/KZ5SH3FaB0 — C.light✨Hyunee9E (@HealerJ9e) August 27, 2019

Others said that the combination of Pattinson and Chalamet costarring in a movie is enough for them to want to see it

i will see The King for Timothée Chalamet's bowl cut & Robert Pattinson's wig alone — lyd havens (@lizardhavens) August 27, 2019

ROBERT PATTINSON WITH LONG HAIR ??? Timothée with an English accent ??? We’re being TREATED https://t.co/skmU0gRIWQ — the name's Lae ✮ (@fluoresssent) August 27, 2019

“The King” will be available in select US theaters beginning on Friday, October 11 and hits Netflix on Friday, November 1. Sean Harris, Ben Mendelsohn, and Lily-Rose Depp also star in the movie.