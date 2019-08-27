Watch Timothée Chalamet and Robert Pattinson looking absolutely medieval in the first trailer for Netflix’s ‘The King’

- source
- Netflix
- Netflix released the first teaser trailer for a new movie called “The King,” which hits the streaming service this fall and will be available in select theaters.
- Timothée Chalamet stars as King Henry V (also known as Hal), who assumes the throne after the death of his dad and “must navigate the palace politics, chaos, and war his father left behind, and the emotional strings of his past life.”
- “A new chapter of my life has begun,” Chalamet’s character says. “Already I can feel the weight of this crown I wear.”
- The cast includes Joel Edgerton (as Falstaff), Sean Harris (William), Ben Mendelsohn (Henry IV), Lily-Rose Depp (Catherine), and Robert Pattinson (the Dauphin of France).
- Watch the trailer below.
