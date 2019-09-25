‘The Politician,’ a heartwarming and funny new Netflix series, is Ryan Murphy’s best show to date

caption David Corenswet and Ben Platt star on “The Politician.” source Beth Dubber/Netflix

Netflix‘s “The Politician” is the newest series from Ryan Murphy, creator of shows like “Glee,” “Pose,” and “American Horror Story.”

Murphy’s new show focuses on a young, ambitious student played by Ben Platt, who wants to run for president of the US one day – but has to win the school election first.

“The Politician” is a funny and smart satire of high school life and the political system, but has plenty of genuinely heartfelt moments, too.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, and Bob Balaban also star on the Netflix comedy show.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Politician” is a new series from Ryan Murphy (creator of “Glee,” “Pose,” and “American Horror Story”) that focuses on a young, ambitious student named Payton Hobart as he runs for class president at Saint Sebastian high school.

Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch star on the show, which cleverly satirizes high school politics and American politics, and focuses on Payton as he tries his best to win his high school’s election. But like other shows from Murphy, “The Politician” also has plenty of heart, especially after a tragic death shakes up Saint Sebastian’s.

caption Theo Germaine and Ben Platt on “The Politician.” source Netflix

Why you should care: It’s the newest show from Ryan Murphy, creator of ‘Pose’ and ‘American Horror Story’

Murphy is pretty prolific, even if he seems to have trouble writing second seasons, and “The Politician” is his latest show to hit streaming services. While it lacks the obvious horror of shows like “Scream Queens” or “American Horror Story,” Murphy’s newest project, like others of his, features cutting humor, flawless costumes and scenery, and the occasional musical number.

caption Jessica Lange stars on “The Politician.” source Netflix

What’s hot: The show’s storyline and pacing are spot-on, and Ben Platt gives a sensitive but show-stopping performance as Payton

“The Politician” is, first and foremost, a high school drama, but it also satirizes the American political system and tackles big issues like suicide and gun control. And although the show is largely plot-based, that doesn’t mean the characters get left in the dust. Even minor plot points (although there aren’t that many) are handled with just as much care and respect as major character developments.

Each episode is carefully crafted to pack the maximum emotional punch, and the first episode alone is pretty tear-inducing. But the emotional curveballs the show throws don’t ever feel gratuitous, due to the mostly-effective pacing and Platt’s grounding performance.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow plays Ben Platt’s mother on “The Politician.” source Netflix

Platt shines as Payton, am ambitious but vulnerable high schooler who’s focused on his dream school (Harvard) and his dream accomplishment (getting elected president), and won’t let anyone get in his way.

The adopted child of an extremely wealthy family whose wealth is played for laughs in many scenes – including when Payton’s mother (Gwyneth Paltrow) eats dinner opposite her husband at the other end of a miles-long dining table – Payton is the grounding force of the show, and Platt does an excellent job portraying his volatile journey to the high school’s presidency, and subsequent downfall.

Rounding out the stellar cast are Jessica Lange, who plays a conniving grandmother of Platt’s frail running mate Infinity (Zoey Deutch), and Lucy Boynton who plays the girlfriend of Payton’s ex-lover who’s out for revenge.

caption Ben Platt and Zoey Deutch play running mates on “The Politician.” source Netflix

What’s not: A major plot point involving a character with Munchausen’s by proxy seems a little unoriginal

Without revealing too much, one of the major plot points in the show’s first season revolves around a character who appears to have Munchausen’s by proxy, a mental illness that causes someone to lie about or cause symptoms in another person under their care to make them appear sick.

The development has serious ramifications for Payton’s campaign, and is definitely an important part of the show.

But considering that two major shows from the last two years have also centered on a character with Munchausen’s by proxy – Adora Crellin from HBO’s “Sharp Objects” was poisoning her daughter Amma, and Dee Dee Blanchard, recently portrayed on Hulu’s “The Act,” purposefully made her daughter Gypsy Rose appear ill – it feels a bit stale when “The Politician” tackles the condition.

It’s possible that the script was written before (or while) these shows were available to watch, but overall, it felt a little unoriginal – although not unnecessary – to include this plot in the show.

caption Ben Platt plays a high schooler in “The Politician.” source Netflix

The bottom line: ‘The Politician’ is one of the best new comedies on Netflix – and is Murphy’s best show to date

Munchausen’s aside, “The Politician” is a funny and moving portrait of one high school student’s quest to make a name for himself. Anyone who’s ever wanted to better their situation, regardless of upbringing, will instantly relate to Payton, and the show-stealing performances from Jessica Lange and Gwyneth Paltrow really make it a fun watch.

For a high-school comedy, “The Politician” packs an emotional punch – but one that hits you in all the right places.

Grade: A

“The Politician” premieres on Netflix Friday. You can watch the trailer here.