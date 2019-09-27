The 11 best songs featured on Netflix’s ‘The Politician’

caption Ben Platt stars on the Netflix original “The Politician.” source Netflix

Warning: Spoiler alert if you haven’t watched Netflix’s “The Politician.”

Netflix’s “The Politician” stars Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, an ambitious high school student running for class president.

Platt notably starred in the Broadway musical “Dear Evan Hansen,” and “The Politician” gave him several chances to showcase his vocal talents.

In addition to Platt’s musical numbers, there’s plenty of other killer songs featured on the show for the soundtrack, including “Yes I’m Changing” by Tame Impala and “I Feel Love” by Donna Summer.

Netflix’s “The Politician” is a funny and heartbreaking new comedy from “American Horror Story” and “Pose” creator Ryan Murphy.

The show focuses on Payton Hobart (played by Broadway star Ben Platt), an ambitious high-schooler who’s determined to win his school’s race for class president. While “The Politician” isn’t really a musical show in the style of Murphy’s “Glee,” it does feature several musical numbers that are part of the plot.

But in addition to the musical numbers, the show’s soundtrack features a wide variety of perfectly evocative songs, ranging from “oh baby” by LCD Soundsystem to “River” by Joni Mitchell. Classic hits like “I Feel Love” by Donna Summer were also incorporated flawlessly into the show.

Like other series from Murphy, all of the songs on “The Politician” soundtrack were expertly matched to key moments in the show.

Here are the 11 best songs featured on “The Politician.”

The show’s striking opening credits are set to “Chicago” by Sufjan Stevens. The song is also featured on episode seven as Payton and his mother (played by Gwyneth Paltrow) drive in a convertible.

Payton gives an emotional rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “River” during a memorial for his deceased friend and ex-lover, River, on the first episode.

Tame Impala’s “Yes I’m Changing” plays on the first episode as Payton walks down a hallway in slow-motion and ignores his ex-girlfriend, Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), as part of a stunt for his new public image.

Shirley Bassey songs feature prominently on the show. “(Where Do I Begin) Love Story” plays twice on the series – once during a dinner between Dusty, Infinity, and Payton on episode two, and later after Dusty celebrates Payton’s “assassination” with Ricardo on episode six.

Astrid (Lucy Boynton) blasts “Clearest Blue” by CHVRCHES on her headphones before being “kidnapped” by Ricardo on episode three.

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer plays as Astrid and Ricardo have sex in a New York hotel room, and later as McAfee and Skye kiss in Skye’s bedroom on episode four.

Payton and Infinity (Zoey Deutch) star in the school musical, and on episode six, duet “Unworthy of Your Love” from “Assassins.”

“Between the Bars” by Elliott Smith plays after Payton walks through a crowd of students after losing the presidency and his acceptance to Harvard on episode seven.

A few years later, after Payton has abandoned his political goals and is now a student at NYU, he sings Billy Joel’s “Vienna” at a cabaret bar on episode eight.

As Payton drives to go and win back Alice before her wedding, he’s visited by an apparition of River, and they listen to “Pictures of You” by the Cure on episode eight.

LCD Soundsystem’s “oh baby” plays as Payton and the imaginary version of River have a conversation in a bar about Payton’s conflicting feelings surrounding his potential run for state senator on the season finale.

“The Politician” premieres Friday on Netflix. You can read our review here, and watch the trailer here.