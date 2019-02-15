Here’s where you may recognize the cast of Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ from

- source
- “The Umbrella Academy” is currently streaming on Netflix.
- The television series is based on Gerard Way’s comic of the same name.
- The cast includes some familiar faces, including Mary J. Blige and Ellen Page.
“The Umbrella Academy” follows a ragtag family of heroes tasked with preventing the apocalypse.
Seven siblings make up the superhero team, who were brought together as babies and raised to fight crime. There’s also an assassin duo dead set on making sure the apocalypse goes as planned. Some familiar faces star on Netflix’s new TV series, including Oscar-nominee Ellen Page and “Game of Thrones” actor Tom Hopper.
"The Umbrella Academy" is streaming on Netflix now. Here's where you may know the cast from.
Ellen Page plays Vanya Hargreeves aka The White Violin aka Number Seven.
Page earned an Oscar nomination for starring in “Juno” and has played Kitty Pryde in “X-Men: The Last Stand” and “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” The actress is also well-known for starring in “Whip It,” and “Inception.” She also hosted the documentary series “Gaycation.”
Tom Hopper is Luther Hargreeves aka Spaceboy aka Number One.
Hopper joined that cast of “Game of Thrones” during season seven as Dickon Tarly, but before that, he starred on “Merlin” and “Black Sails.”
Robert Sheehan portrays Klaus Hargreeves aka The Séance aka Number Four.
Sheehan is best known for starring on “Misfits,” for which he earned a BAFTA nomination, and “Love/Hate.” He recently starred on “Genius: Picasso.” His movie roles include “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” and “Mortal Engines.”
Emmy Raver-Lampman is Allison Hargreeves aka The Rumor aka Number Three.
Raver-Lampman has starred on Broadway and was part of the original ensemble of “Hamilton.” She was recently on an episode of “A Million Little Things.”
David Castañeda is Diego Hargreeves aka The Kraken aka Number Two.
Castañeda has appeared on shows including “Switched at Birth” and “Jane the Virgin.” He was also in “Sicario: Day of the Soldado.”
Aidan Gallagher is The Boy / Number Five.
Before “The Umbrella Academy,” Gallagher’s biggest role was starring on Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dick, and Dawn” as the titular Nicky.
Cameron Britton stars as Hazel, half of an assassin duo.
Britton is best known for playing Ed Kemper on Netflix’s “Mindhunter.” He was also on “Barry” and starred in “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.”
Mary J. Blige is Cha-Cha, the other half of the assassin duo.
Since releasing her first album in 1992, Blige has won 10 Grammys. She has since released 11 more albums and a 12th is set to debut in 2019. She made her acting debut in 1998 on an episode of “The Jamie Foxx Show.” Some of her other roles include appearing on “Ghost Whisperer,” “Empire,” and in “Rock of Ages.” She earned two Oscar nominations in 2018 for “Mudbound.” She was nominated for her supporting role, as well as for original song.
Colm Feore plays Sir Reginald Hargreeves aka The Monocle.
Feore is known for starring on “Trudeau,” “The Borgias,” “24,” and “House of Cards.” His movie roles include “Chicago,” “The Exorcism of Emily Rose,” “Thor,” “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” and “The Prodigy.”
John Magaro is Leonard Peabody, Vanya’s love interest.
Magaro has starred in “Not Fade Away,” “Unbroken,” “Carol,” “The Big Short,” and “Marshall.” His TV roles include “The Good Wife,” “Orange Is the New Black,” and “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.”
Kate Walsh appears as The Handler.
Walsh is best known for starring on “Grey’s Anatomy” and the spin-off “Private Practice.” Her other roles include starring on “13 Reasons Why” and in movies “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “Girls Trip.”