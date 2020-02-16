Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ is still the biggest series in the world even as it loses steam in the US, and it shows how crucial sci-fi and fantasy are for streaming TV

caption “The Witcher” source Netflix

Netflix’s hit fantasy series, “The Witcher,” is slipping in audience demand in the US but is still the most in-demand TV series across all platforms globally, according to data firm Parrot Analytics.

“The Witcher” has held the top spot worldwide for nearly two months.

The show’s worldwide popularity is good for Netflix as the streaming giant tries to grow its presence internationally.

While US audiences might be losing some interest in Netflix’s hit fantasy series, “The Witcher,” it’s still the biggest show worldwide.

Data firm Parrot Analytics told Business Insider that the show, based on the Polish novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, is still the most in-demand TV series globally across all platforms over the last 30 days (January 14 to February 12). It has held that top spot since it dethroned Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” seven weeks ago.

Parrot Analytics measures demand expressions, its globally standardized TV measurement unit that reflects the desire, viewership, and engagement of a series weighted by importance.

“The Witcher” has slipped in recent weeks in the company’s US audience-demand rankings for original streaming shows, which are provided to Business Insider on a weekly basis. Last week, it was third in the ranking, behind “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

“The Witcher” and “The Mandalorian” have been locked in a battle for audience demand since the former premiered in December (the latter debuted in November), and it’s a preview of what’s to come in the streaming wars. Both shows exhibit qualities that make a streaming series a hit, according to Parrot Analytics, including sci-fi and fantasy themes inspired by popular source material.

Amazon has also recognized the importance of the sci-fi and fantasy genres in streaming TV. Prime Video has ramped up its development of sci-fi and fantasy shows over the last two years, doubling its percentage of sci-fi TV commissions in the second half of 2019 compared to the same time in 2018, according to research firm Ampere Analysis.

Netflix, however, is still the leader and has 41 sci-fi and fantasy shows in development or production while Amazon has 27. Both are more than Hulu or Disney Plus have combined, according to Ampere Analysis.

“The Witcher’s” worldwide popularity is a good thing for Netflix. The streaming giant’s subscriber growth in the US came in below projections in its most recent earnings report, while its international growth exceeded expectations. As Netflix grows its presence outside the US, shows like “The Witcher” will be increasingly valuable.